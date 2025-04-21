Stankoven shines with 2 goals in Hurricanes playoff debut 

Not surprisingly, that’s what has Staal grinning ear to ear.

"He's got a little more skill than me and ‘Marty,’ and obviously he can put the puck in the net," Staal said. "He's a good little player, obviously. He finds holes, he's got good speed, and he shoots pucks. He's just getting warmed up."

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour had the Martinook-Staal-Stankoven trio together for nine of their 19 regular-season games following the trade with the Stars. After Sunday's performance, that line will likely remain intact for the foreseeable future, at least against the Devils.

However, Stankoven can scale a lineup and play the wing and center if needed.

"I mean, it worked tonight, but it's a safety net for players that play with two players (Martinook, Staal) who do it the right way every shift or least certainly try to," Brind'Amour said. "There's a lot of comfort there for any player that gets to play with guys like that."

Said Stankoven: "I'm just trying to adapt to those players and being in the right spots to get pucks off. It takes a bit of time at first, but I've been adjusting pretty well. The guys have done a good job communicating with me and helping me out."

Stankoven had 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 78 regular-season games, including nine points (five goals, four assists) in 19 games with the Hurricanes. Selected by Dallas in the second round (No. 47) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Stankoven has one season remaining on his three-year, entry-level contract he signed with the Stars on Sept. 28, 2021.

He's had a knack for coming up big in key moments in his brief NHL career, getting eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Stars last season.

"I love playing in the big games and meaningful hockey," Stankoven said. "I'm motivated to try and contribute in any way possible. It's always a nice feeling to get on the score sheet."

His high danger shots on goal (55) during the regular season landed in the 82nd percentile, well above the League average (29.8), per NHL Edge statistics.

Stankoven’s first goal on Sunday gave Carolina a 2-0 lead at 6:37 of the second period. After controlling a backhand pass by Martinook from below the goal line, Stankoven snapped in a shot from the left circle. His second goal extended the lead to 3-0 on the power play at 13:08. Taylor Hall, who was acquired on Jan. 24 from the Chicago Blackhawks in the three-team trade that brought Rantanen to Carolina, made a cross-ice pass to Stankoven, who connected on a wrist shot from the right circle.