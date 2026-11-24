It is the first hat trick by a Winnipeg player since Kyle Connor on Oct. 9, 2025.

Morgan Barron also scored, and Connor had two assists for the Jets (12-9-4), who have points in nine of their past 10 (8-1-1). Stuart Skinner made 32 saves

Lawson Crouse and Andrew Peeke scored, and Sebastian Cossa made 11 saves for the Mammoth (12-10-3), who had won two straight but have lost seven of nine (2-4-3).

Vilardi made it 1-0 Jets at 5:11 of the first period when Connor’s centering pass from the left boards found him in the slot and he scored with a deke to the backhand.

Peeke tied it 1-1 at 6:18, driving the net and scoring on a give-and-go with Daniil But.

Vilardi then made it 2-1 at 7:26 after beating Cossa’s blocker with a shot from the top of the right face-off circle on the rush.

Crouse tied it 2-2 at 10:22. Dylan Samberg fanned on his clearing attempt of the rebound from Logan Cooley’s shot, and Crouse backhanded it over Skinner’s glove from in front.

Barron made it 3-2 Winnipeg at 14:00, redirecting Viggo Bjorck’s pass from the bottom edge of the right circle.

The Mammoth outshot the Jets 16-4 in the second period.

Vilardi scored into an empty net to complete the hat trick at 19:53 of the third period for the 4-2 final.