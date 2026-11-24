WINNIPEG -- Gabriel Vilardi recorded his second NHL hat trick for the Winnipeg Jets, who defeated the Utah Mammoth 4-2 at Canada Life Centre on Monday.
Vilardi gets hat trick to lift Jets past Mammoth
Connor has two assists, Skinner makes 34 saves for Winnipeg
It is the first hat trick by a Winnipeg player since Kyle Connor on Oct. 9, 2025.
Morgan Barron also scored, and Connor had two assists for the Jets (12-9-4), who have points in nine of their past 10 (8-1-1). Stuart Skinner made 32 saves
Lawson Crouse and Andrew Peeke scored, and Sebastian Cossa made 11 saves for the Mammoth (12-10-3), who had won two straight but have lost seven of nine (2-4-3).
Vilardi made it 1-0 Jets at 5:11 of the first period when Connor’s centering pass from the left boards found him in the slot and he scored with a deke to the backhand.
Peeke tied it 1-1 at 6:18, driving the net and scoring on a give-and-go with Daniil But.
Vilardi then made it 2-1 at 7:26 after beating Cossa’s blocker with a shot from the top of the right face-off circle on the rush.
Crouse tied it 2-2 at 10:22. Dylan Samberg fanned on his clearing attempt of the rebound from Logan Cooley’s shot, and Crouse backhanded it over Skinner’s glove from in front.
Barron made it 3-2 Winnipeg at 14:00, redirecting Viggo Bjorck’s pass from the bottom edge of the right circle.
The Mammoth outshot the Jets 16-4 in the second period.
Vilardi scored into an empty net to complete the hat trick at 19:53 of the third period for the 4-2 final.