NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the outlook for the Montreal Canadiens after acquiring center Dylan Larkin.
NHL EDGE stats: Larkin trade boosts Canadiens’ Stanley Cup chances
Center excels in 20-plus mph speed bursts, high-danger offense, fills No. 2 center void
© Rich Lam/Getty Images
The Montreal Canadiens acquired Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 22, and the center’s elite advanced metrics reaffirm their ceiling of winning the Stanley Cup this season.
Larkin, who had requested a trade in the offseason, was suspended by Detroit on Oct. 29 after interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said Larkin informed the Red Wings he would no longer play for them. Larkin had six points (two goals, four assists) and 32 shots on goal in 10 games for Detroit this season prior to the trade.
The 30-year-old has a chance to fit in seamlessly as the Canadiens’ No. 2 center behind captain Nick Suzuki. Although Montreal traded top prospect Michael Hage to the Red Wings as part of the deal, the team could reach another gear with Larkin, in the short and long term, after reaching the Eastern Conference Final last season (lost in five games to eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes).
Larkin set NHL career highs in goals (34) and game-winning goals (nine; tied for third in NHL) last season and tied his career high in overtime goals (four; second behind new teammate Cole Caufield’s five). Dating back to 2021-22, Larkin is one of seven players to score at least 30 goals in each of the past five NHL seasons; the others are Kyle Connor, Leon Draisaitl, Jake Guentzel, Nathan MacKinnon, William Nylander and Alex Ovechkin.
Larkin, who was Detroit’s captain from Jan. 13, 2021 to Sept. 11 of this year, is one of five players in Red Wings history with at least six 30-goal seasons; the only players with more in Detroit’s history were Gordie Howe (14 times), Steve Yzerman (11 times), Sergei Fedorov (nine times) and Brendan Shanahan (seven times).
But Larkin’s biggest games in the NHL are likely still ahead of him; he has only played five career Stanley Cup Playoff games (all during 2015-16 season). Detroit has missed the playoffs in 10 straight seasons, the longest active postseason appearance drought in the NHL. That said, Larkin has had plenty of big-game experience at the international level, helping the United States win the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics and finish as the runner-up at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.
Here are three underlying metrics that indicate the Canadiens could win the Stanley Cup with Larkin:
1. Skating speed
Over the first five seasons of the NHL EDGE puck and player tracking era (2021-22 to 2025-26), Larkin ranked 17th in the entire League in 20-plus mph speed bursts (1,048). Following the trade to acquire Larkin, the Canadiens have three of the top 20 players on that list: Josh Anderson (1,450; sixth), Larkin (17th) and Suzuki (1,028; 18th).
In each of those five seasons, Larkin ranked in the 92nd percentile or higher among forwards in 20-plus mph speed bursts, showing how his consistent speed has fueled his offensive ranks among the NHL leaders:
• 2025-26: 93rd percentile (186)
• 2024-25: 98th percentile (234)
• 2023-24: 92nd percentile (184)
• 2022-23: 96th percentile (212)
• 2021-22: 97th percentile (232)
This season, Montreal ranks fifth in 20-plus mph speed bursts as a team (626). Canadiens defensemen Lane Hutson ranks fourth at his position in 20-plus mph speed bursts (48) this season behind Matthew Schaefer (92), Olen Zellweger (58) and Philip Broberg (53).
2. Well-rounded shot metrics
Last season, Larkin ranked highly among forwards in each of the three major shot locations: he was in the 98th percentile in high-danger shots on goal (93), 89th percentile in mid-range shots on goal (64) and 92nd percentile in long-range shots on goal (22). He was an elite finisher in terms of both high-danger goals (17; 94th percentile among forwards) and mid-range goals (nine; 89th percentile) last season. Two seasons ago (2024-25), he ranked in the 98th percentile among forwards in high-danger goals (21).
This season, Larkin has scored both of his goals from high-danger zones and also ranks in the 86th percentile among forwards in average shot speed (60.45 mph). Last season, Larkin’s hardest shot (91.73 mph) ranked in the 89th percentile at his position.
Caufield, who finished second in the NHL in goals last season (51; behind MacKinnon’s 53), was tied for fourth in the League in mid-range goals (18) and tied for 10th in high-danger goals (22). Montreal now has another top-notch goal scorer in Larkin, who could potentially play on a separate line from the potent trio of Caufield, Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky. Since 2021-22, Caufield ranks third in the NHL in snap shot goals (64), and Larkin is tied for eighth (54) -- further showcasing each forward’s quick-strike ability.
3. Power-play impact
Larkin’s shot speed has translated to his power-play goal-scoring over the years. Over the past five seasons combined (since 2022-23; including this season), Larkin led Detroit and ranked seventh in the entire NHL in power-play goals (57) at the time of the trade; over that same span, he also led the Red Wings in goals (131), power-play points (111), overtime goals (six), game-winning goals (22) and shots on goal (960).
In terms of power-play offensive zone time percentage, Larkin has been a standout among forwards in each of the past two seasons, ranking in the 93rd percentile last season (62.8) and 96th percentile in 2024-25 (64.5). Larkin should boost the Canadiens’ power play, which ranks 31st out of 32 teams (14.3 percent). After the addition of Larkin, he could either play on the first unit with Suzuki, Caufield, Hutson and either Slafkovsky or Ivan Demidov (currently injured; has missed past 22 games) or bring more scoring to the second unit. It’s worth noting Slafkovsky led the Canadiens in power-play goals last season (15).
With Larkin joining a robust young core of skaters, the Canadiens finally have a dynamic 1-2 punch at center to gear up for another deep playoff run. Montreal goalie Jacob Fowler, meanwhile, has emerged as the team’s No. 1 goalie and the Calder Trophy front-runner, giving the Canadiens two viable goalie options after last year’s brilliant postseason from Jakub Dobes.
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