The Montreal Canadiens acquired Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 22, and the center’s elite advanced metrics reaffirm their ceiling of winning the Stanley Cup this season.

Larkin, who had requested a trade in the offseason, was suspended by Detroit on Oct. 29 after interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said Larkin informed the Red Wings he would no longer play for them. Larkin had six points (two goals, four assists) and 32 shots on goal in 10 games for Detroit this season prior to the trade.

The 30-year-old has a chance to fit in seamlessly as the Canadiens’ No. 2 center behind captain Nick Suzuki. Although Montreal traded top prospect Michael Hage to the Red Wings as part of the deal, the team could reach another gear with Larkin, in the short and long term, after reaching the Eastern Conference Final last season (lost in five games to eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes).

Larkin set NHL career highs in goals (34) and game-winning goals (nine; tied for third in NHL) last season and tied his career high in overtime goals (four; second behind new teammate Cole Caufield’s five). Dating back to 2021-22, Larkin is one of seven players to score at least 30 goals in each of the past five NHL seasons; the others are Kyle Connor, Leon Draisaitl, Jake Guentzel, Nathan MacKinnon, William Nylander and Alex Ovechkin.

Larkin, who was Detroit’s captain from Jan. 13, 2021 to Sept. 11 of this year, is one of five players in Red Wings history with at least six 30-goal seasons; the only players with more in Detroit’s history were Gordie Howe (14 times), Steve Yzerman (11 times), Sergei Fedorov (nine times) and Brendan Shanahan (seven times).