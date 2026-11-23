Dach has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 22 games with the Canadiens this season.

The 25-year-old forward had signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with Montreal on July 16, 2026.

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Dach has 144 points (53 goals, 91 assists) in 328 regular-season games with the Blackhawks and Canadiens, and 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 28 playoff games.

Montembeault has yet to play an NHL game this season after sustaining an undisclosed injury during practice early in October. The 30-year-old went 10-8-4 with a 3.43 goals-against average and .872 save percentage in 25 games (23 starts) in 2025-26.

He is in the final season of a three-year, $9.45 million contract ($3.15 million AAV) he signed with Montreal on Dec. 1, 2023.

Selected by the Florida Panthers in the third round (No. 77) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Montembeault is 90-92-32 with a 3.23 GAA, .896 save percentage and five shutouts in 231 regular-season games (211 starts) for the Panthers and Canadiens. He is 0-2 with a 2.76 GAA and .908 save percentage in three playoff starts.

Hage, who is unsigned, was selected by the Canadiens with the No. 21 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old center leads the NCAA with 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 13 games as a junior at the University of Michigan this season. He had 52 points (13 goals, 39 assists) in 39 games for the Wolverines as a sophomore, and 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 33 games as a freshman.

Montreal (14-6-4) is currently in third place in the Atlantic Division. Detroit (8-12-3) is seventh in the division.