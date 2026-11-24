So far this season, comebacks and 6-on-5 goal-scoring are more prevalent.

These are two things that go together: Teams have come back from two or three goals down and, often, scored 6-on-5 to do it.

The Winnipeg Jets came back after trailing by four goals twice in a span of 12 days. The Florida Panthers were the only team in NHL history to do that previously, accomplishing it twice (Nov. 12-21, 2019, and April 2-5, 2022).

Winnipeg scored a 6-on-5 goal and a 6-on-4 goal in overcoming a 4-0 deficit in a 5-4 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 3 and came back from 4-0 down again, with help from another 6-on-5 goal, in a 5-4 shootout victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 14.

The Dallas Stars came back from two goals down in the last 1:18, scoring twice 6-on-5 before defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 17.

The NHL's 44 multi-goal comeback wins through games on Sunday are tied for the seventh most through this point in the season and the 60 goals scored 6-on-5 are second most (behind 61 in 2024-25) since the League began tracking real-time time on ice data in 2009-10.

So, we're seeing multiple situations where teams can't protect the lead. Then, there is always a discussion about protecting the lead and going into a shell.

In other sports, there is evidence that is the case. In football, teams go into a prevent defense late in the game and the mantra is, "Don't let anyone behind you." Then, the pass is completed underneath, and everyone gets mad because, "We're just giving them 10 yards at a time."