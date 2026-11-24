OTTAWA -- Linus Ullmark made 35 saves, and the Ottawa Senators extended their point streak to nine games with a 2-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday.
Ullmark makes 35 saves, Senators edge Flames to push point streak to nine
Amadio, Pinto score for Ottawa; Calgary drops third straight
Michael Amadio and Shane Pinto scored for the Senators (16-6-3), who have won two straight and are 7-0-2 on their point streak, matching their longest run since the 2014-15 season. Ullmark is 12-1-0 on the season.
Matt Coronato scored for the Flames (10-13-2), who are 0-2-1 in their past three games and 1-3-1 in their past five. Devin Cooley made 29 saves.
Amadio gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 12:16 of the first period. He blocked a clearing attempt by Calgary defenseman Zach Whitecloud, found himself alone in front and lifted the puck over the left pad of a sprawled Cooley.
Pinto made it 2-0 at 17:36, wiring a shot from the left circle past Cooley.
Ullmark made a huge save at 14:55 of the second period, denying Coronato on a wide-open net with a sprawling stick save.
Coronato got the Flames on the board with a power-play goal at 15:40 of the third period, firing a precise shot glove-side from the high slot.
Calgary forward Morgan Frost left the game with 14:48 remaining in the second period after being hit heavily along the boards by Ottawa defenseman Tyler Kleven. He returned for a few shifts but exited again late in the second period. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game with an upper-body injury.