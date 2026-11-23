MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens fans wanted Dylan Larkin, they got him. His new teammates are pretty happy about it, too.

Larkin was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in a multiplayer trade Sunday, about six weeks after the crowd at Bell Centre chanted “We want Larkin! We want Larkin!” whenever the 30-year-old forward stepped onto the ice during a 1-0 Red Wings loss against the Canadiens on Oct. 10.

“Obviously the fans know what type of player he is and how he can benefit our team,” Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle said after the morning skate Monday. “It’s kind of funny how that all came out. I’ve never seen that before in a hockey game, or probably any other sport. It shows you how passionate our fans are. I’m sure it’ll be pretty loud for him out there tonight.”