Larkin was acquired from the Red Wings in a multiplayer trade Sunday. The 30-year-old forward and former Detroit captain played 19:57 and had three shots on goal in his first game since Oct. 26. He had six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 games before he was suspended three days later after telling interim general manager Shawn Horcoff he would no longer play for Detroit.

Alex Laferriere and Trevor Moore scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for Los Angeles (8-12-2), which has won three of its past four games.

Alex Newhook scored the lone goal for Montreal (14-7-4), which has lost four of the past six games since going 9-0-3 during a 12-game point streak. Jakub Dobes made 20 saves.

Laferriere scored a power-play goal at 14:43 to give the Kings a 1-0 lead. He was positioned to the left of the net when he put his stick between his legs to flip a rebound off the end boards over Dobes stick side.

Moore appeared to put Los Angeles up 2-0 just 10 seconds later at 14:53, but the Canadiens challenged for offside, and the goal was overturned after a video review.

Larkin got his first point with Montreal on Newhook’s goal at 7:28 of the second that tied it 1-1. Larkin drew a large cheer when his secondary assist was announced after Newhook scored with a one-timer from the goal mouth on Alexandre Texier’s centering pass from behind the goal line.

Larkin’s check on Los Angeles defenseman Brian Dumoulin behind the net helped free the puck up for Texier to set up Newhook.

Another potential Kings goal by Mats Zuccarello at 9:59 was also successfully challenged by Montreal for goaltender interference on Quinton Byfield and was overturned after a video review.

Moore did put Los Angeles up 2-1 at 14:57. Taking advantage of hesitation by both Canadiens defensemen on the scoring play, Moore raced between Adam Engstrom and Arber Xhekaj to chase down a rolling puck flipped off the boards and down the ice into the offensive zone by Erik Haula. He then buried a snap shot past Dobes’ glove from the top of the left face-off circle.

Montreal turned a late power-play opportunity into a 6-on-4 advantage when they pulled Dobes for the extra attacker with 59 seconds remaining, but were unable to find the tying goal.

Kings forward Artemi Panarin had an assist after missing four games for bereavement leave following the death of his grandfather.