Larkin’s seat in his team’s dressing room is at the far end of one of the two long benches -- that may change -- directly beneath the Hall of Fame portraits of Mark Recchi and Guy Carbonneau.

The history of the Canadiens and their 24 Stanley Cup championships were everywhere he looked -- from the two dozen trophy miniatures outside the dressing room door, the retired number and championship banners over the rink, the portraits of every Hall of Fame player in the room itself, and one of the team’s historic torches nearly, in a shadow-box frame beside a portrait of Rocket Richard.

“You notice it right away when you walk in… such an iconic crest and the names that go along with it,” Larkin said of the history, having traded the tradition of the Red Wings for that of the Canadiens.

“I’m fortunate to be a part of it, to be honest with you. I’m excited to hopefully get to know some of the legends and meet them and maybe get a picture or an autograph.

"The Bell Centre, it’s the fans. They’ve nailed the acoustics, vibrations and sight lines and everything that goes with a great building but (it’s also) the hockey knowledge the fans have, when to cheer, when not to cheer, when to be loud and when to sing that great (goal) song. It’s hard not to sing along when you’re on the visiting team bench. I’m excited to be on the home bench.”

Larkin had no fear of turning the wrong way out of the parking garage and heading to the visiting dressing room for his first game, saying, “I think I’ll be okay. Everyone’s been first-class here, pointing me in the right direction so far.”

For now, there is no going down the long, sometimes unpleasant road that has brought him to Montreal -- a situation in Detroit that ultimately saw him suspended in late October -- but he was eager to look straight ahead at the new hockey life that was to begin in a few hours against the Kings (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, ABTV).

“I’m a kid from Michigan, I grew up there, playing hockey there,” he said. “I think tonight will probably be my first home game playing outside of Michigan. It was a great story, I’m so proud of that, I’m proud of my time in Detroit.

“I can’t thank the (Red Wings) organization enough. Maybe it didn’t end the way anybody thought it would, but I’m here now, excited to be a Montreal Canadien and be a part of what’s going on here.

“It was crazy, I’ve been doing a lot of nothing at home. I was packed but until it happened, it’s still been a whirlwind. I love the game of hockey; I love playing in this building. One, to get back out there and two, to put the jersey on for the first time in this building, it’s means something to me. I’m so excited for that.”