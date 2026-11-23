General manager Hughes spoke in detail about the blockbuster deal of Sunday night that brought Larkin to Montreal, sending goalie Sam Montembeault, forward Kirby Dach and forward prospect Michael Hage to Detroit with a handful of draft picks stirred in on both sides.
Larkin drank it all in, listening to questions and answers in French, replying to many in English.
“It’s fascinating to hear Kent speak in French,” he said of his bilingual general manager. “My wife and I are very excited to immerse ourselves in the culture here… it’s not much of a culture shock, we’ve travelled here a lot, I’ve played a lot of tournaments here, a lot of extended time (including the 4 Nations Face-Off for the United States in 2024). I’ve played some of my best hockey here in Quebec.
“My dad and my wife are Canadian, Montreal is such a great city, it has so much to offer. My whole support system and I are so excited for something new and to be in a great city like Montreal, where it means so much to put that jersey on with the history and all the great players and teams before.”
Larkin had been skating at the University of Michigan and cooling his heels in Detroit, awaiting a trade that would move him somewhere. He knew that Canadiens fans had great interest in him, having heard the “We Want Larkin!” chants when the Red Wings played at Bell Centre on Oct. 10.
“It was an interesting experience,” he said of enthusiastic chants raining down on a visiting player. “It was pretty difficult to play (that night) but sitting here today, looking back on it, it just shows the passion. … (Montreal) was always an option for me and a great option, somewhere I wanted to be. I understand the market, the passion, I hope they’re always chanting that.”
He’s happy with the No. 89 he’d wear starting Monday night, saying he had too much respect for forward Jake Evans to ask for the No. 71 worn by the latter.
“All the numbers are in the rafters,” he joked, 15 numbers worn through the decades by 18 legends retired to the arena rafters. “The list was pretty short. Pat (equipment manager Patrick Langois) and I talked. I thought (89) was something new. That’s really what it was.
“Obviously, 71 is a part of me, right? I wore it in Detroit. Jake Evans is a big part of this team and playing against him I have an appreciation for what he is as a player, getting to meet him this morning and getting to know him in the next long while, I have a lot of respect for him, I wasn’t going to ask it from him. He’s a winning hockey player.”
The learning curve will be steep in the days ahead with a new team in a new market, Larkin the 102nd player in history, 109th counting seven goalies, to suit up for the Red Wings and Canadiens. He has no expectations of himself apart from skating hard from his first shift and trying to make a difference on a team he’s delighted to join, one that’s thrilled to have him.
“You need a ton of players to win in this League, winning is hard, making the playoffs is hard,” he said. “Winning is not a given in our League. Just playing my game -- that’s all I can control coming here, trying to make players around me better, also allowing them to make me better by being a good teammate and all the things that go with that.”