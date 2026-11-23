“If the time comes and we’re at the draft and a player’s there that we love, we can choose to make that pick. If something comes up before that that makes our team better, we’ll do that as well,” he said. “Again, I’m looking to make this team better in any way I can and for us to take the next step and become a playoff team, we need to add to this roster. We’ll continue to use all of our assets, whether it’s cap flexibility, draft picks, current players. We will be constantly looking at every single situation we can to make this current roster a better team.”

The Red Wings also want to build around some of their top young stars including defenseman Moritz Seider and forward Lucas Raymond, and the haul for Larkin should help with that.

“I think the opportunity to acquire a prospect like Michael Hage was hard for us to pass up,” Horcoff said. “I think the skill and the potential he brings in a position that’s really vital to be successful in the National Hockey League was hard to pass up, but (it’s) even the other pieces we had.

“Kirby Dach is a top-three pick (by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft), a player that’s still young (25) who has battled some injuries in the past but is playing really good hockey now. I think he’s going to come in and he’s going to get a real good opportunity here to come in and prove what he can do. Sam has proven he’s a more than capable NHL goaltender. Some of the picks we got as well will give us some flexibility, some cap flexibility also that can allow us to go out there and find further pieces to help this team.”