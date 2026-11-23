The Red Wings haven’t qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2015-16, when they lost in the Eastern Conference First Round to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.
In the offseason, Larkin requested a trade, and on Sept. 11 the Red Wings announced he would be at training camp, but would no longer be captain, a role he held since Jan. 13, 2021.
He missed the first two games of the season, then played the next 10. But he then left the team on Oct. 29 and the Red Wings suspended him without pay.
His run in Detroit, which began when he was selected by the Red Wings with the No. 15 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, came to an end on Sunday. He is making his debut with the Canadiens on Monday.
The Red Wings (8-12-3), meanwhile, have lost two in a row and seven of their past eight games heading into game at home against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; DSN, Prime).
“I know we’ve had a tough run here in terms of wins and losses, but I can’t say we’ve played poorly. I’ve actually been really happy with the guys’ effort. They continue to show up and we’re outplaying a lot of teams and we’re defending well. We’re struggling to score some goals right now. That’s the issue with the guys,” he said.
“In regard to the decision to make the trade, it’s been very clear from the start that we were going to be patient and take as long as it took in order to get something we thought would help the Detroit Red Wings organization, both now and in the future.”