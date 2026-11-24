Gavin McKenna scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and Jake McCabe, Darren Raddysh and Nick Paul each had two assists for the Maple Leafs (9-14-3), who were 0-8-1 during the streak. Anthony Stolarz made 20 saves.

Anthony Duclair and Mathew Barzal scored, and Matthew Kessel had two assists for the Islanders (11-7-5), who had a seven-game point streak end (4-0-3). Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves.

Dakota Joshua cut the deficit to 2-1 at 10:14 of the second period when he tipped McCabe’s wrist shot from the left point past Sorokin’s blocker.

Chris Tanev tied it 2-2 at 3:52 of the third, beating Sorokin glove side from inside the right circle. Paul won a face-off to Auston Matthews, who tapped the puck to the unguarded Tanev.

McKenna then put Toronto in front at 8:55, making it 3-2 during a delayed penalty when he buried a loose puck from the left side after McCabe’s shot was blocked.

Cowan scored into an empty net at 18:07 for the 4-2 final.

Duclair gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 3:12 of the first period. Kessel skated down the right side and found Duclair alone in the low slot, where he beat Stolarz high blocker side.

Barzal pushed it to 2-0 at 6:55 of the second with his first goal of the season. He carried the puck out of the left corner and peeled to the slot before shooting high to the far side with traffic in front.

New York forward Kyle Palmieri left the game at 6:17 of the second and did not return due to a lower-body injury after his right leg wrapped around the right post following a collision with Cowan.