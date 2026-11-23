When the Detroit Red Wings visited the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 10, the fans at Bell Centre recruited Dylan Larkin.
“WE WANT LARKIN!” they chanted. “WE WANT LARKIN!”
Well, they got him.
Forward will have better to chance to win in Montreal while Detroit gets necessary haul
© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
When the Detroit Red Wings visited the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 10, the fans at Bell Centre recruited Dylan Larkin.
“WE WANT LARKIN!” they chanted. “WE WANT LARKIN!”
Well, they got him.
Larkin agreed to go to the Canadiens, and the Red Wings traded him to their Atlantic Division rivals Sunday.
For Detroit, the deal finalizes an ugly divorce and bolsters the future. As part of the package, the Red Wings received center prospect Michael Hage -- the NCAA Division I scoring leader -- and two conditional first-round picks.
For Montreal, it’s about the present. The Canadiens now have Larkin and Nick Suzuki as their top two centers.
“It was interesting,” Larkin said of the chants after Montreal won 1-0 in a shootout Oct. 10. “I never would have imagined that in this building in my career. But they’re passionate fans. It’s one of the best … It’s, in my opinion, the best atmosphere in hockey, and they’re knowledgeable, and they love their team.”
Larkin asked the Red Wings for a trade after last season while using the no-trade clause in his contract to restrict their options. He declined to explain why he wanted out or to discuss his list of approved destinations, but it was believed he wanted a better chance to win and to stay in the United States.
Montreal fans were savvy. They knew Larkin was no longer the Red Wings' captain and that he was booed by his hometown fans due to his trade request.
He played 10 games for Detroit before leaving the team Oct. 29. The Red Wings suspended him without pay. After forfeiting about $1 million in salary, he’s heading to the Canadiens.
Now he’ll have a better chance to win, although he’ll have to deal with a much brighter spotlight in Montreal and return often to Detroit, where he’ll be booed, no doubt, starting at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 18.
Larkin has played five games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his 11-season NHL career with Detroit, all as a rookie in 2015-16.
The Red Wings have missed the playoffs for 10 straight seasons, the longest drought in their history and the longest active drought in the NHL. They were 5-4-3 when Larkin quit on them; they have gone 3-8-0 since and are 8-12-3, tied for seventh place in the Atlantic with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 19 points.
The Canadiens went to the Eastern Conference Final last season and are tied for second in the Atlantic with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 32 points.
This is a win for Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff. He said Oct. 29 that his goal was to acquire players who could help Detroit right away, but was open to all kinds of trades.
“Really, we’re just trying to find something that is fair for a return for someone of Dylan’s caliber,” he said then.
Once Larkin accepted a trade to the Canadiens, the Red Wings found a fair return, although one that should help more down the road.
Detroit received Hage, forward Kirby Dach, goalie Sam Montembeault, a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2027 draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft for Larkin, a second-round pick in the 2028 draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 draft.
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Dach and Montembeault are pending unrestricted free agents. Although the picks are important, Hage is the most important piece. We’ll see if Hage turns out to be another Larkin, but consider this: Larkin played at the University of Michigan and was the No. 15 pick of the 2014 NHL Draft. He had 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) in 35 games as a freshman in 2014-15.
Hage, 20, plays at Michigan now (with Horcoff’s son, Will) and was the No. 21 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft. He had 52 points (13 goals, 39 assists) in 39 games as a sophomore last season and has 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 13 games as a junior this season.
The Red Wings still have to deal with defenseman Simon Edvinsson, an unsigned restricted free agent who wants to be traded. He must sign by Dec. 1 to be eligible to play in the NHL this season. The clock is ticking on that, but at least now they can move on from Larkin.
This is a win for the Canadiens, too. Larkin, 30, has scored at least 30 goals in a season six times, including each of the past five seasons. He’s a fast, two-way center locked up for five more seasons at an average annual value of $8.7 million.
Suzuki is the captain in Montreal. Larkin should fit well as more of a supporting player on a good team. He did it for Team USA, helping the Americans win gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, and he did it for the United States at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.
Montreal fans remember Larkin scored the winning goal when the Americans defeated the Canadians 3-1 at Bell Centre on Feb. 15, 2025.
No wonder they wanted him.