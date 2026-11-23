Larkin asked the Red Wings for a trade after last season while using the no-trade clause in his contract to restrict their options. He declined to explain why he wanted out or to discuss his list of approved destinations, but it was believed he wanted a better chance to win and to stay in the United States.

Montreal fans were savvy. They knew Larkin was no longer the Red Wings' captain and that he was booed by his hometown fans due to his trade request.

He played 10 games for Detroit before leaving the team Oct. 29. The Red Wings suspended him without pay. After forfeiting about $1 million in salary, he’s heading to the Canadiens.

Now he’ll have a better chance to win, although he’ll have to deal with a much brighter spotlight in Montreal and return often to Detroit, where he’ll be booed, no doubt, starting at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 18.

Larkin has played five games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his 11-season NHL career with Detroit, all as a rookie in 2015-16.

The Red Wings have missed the playoffs for 10 straight seasons, the longest drought in their history and the longest active drought in the NHL. They were 5-4-3 when Larkin quit on them; they have gone 3-8-0 since and are 8-12-3, tied for seventh place in the Atlantic with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 19 points.

The Canadiens went to the Eastern Conference Final last season and are tied for second in the Atlantic with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 32 points.

This is a win for Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff. He said Oct. 29 that his goal was to acquire players who could help Detroit right away, but was open to all kinds of trades.

“Really, we’re just trying to find something that is fair for a return for someone of Dylan’s caliber,” he said then.

Once Larkin accepted a trade to the Canadiens, the Red Wings found a fair return, although one that should help more down the road.

Detroit received Hage, forward Kirby Dach, goalie Sam Montembeault, a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2027 draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft for Larkin, a second-round pick in the 2028 draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 draft.