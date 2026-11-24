MONTREAL -- “We got Larkin! We got Larkin! We got Larkin!”
Larkin ‘so grateful’ for rousing welcome from fans in Canadiens debut
Forward gets assist in loss to Kings after trade from Red Wings
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Dylan Larkin made his Montreal Canadiens debut Monday in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings and the capacity crowd at Bell Centre crowed about its coup.
Six weeks earlier, Larkin was wearing his more familiar Detroit Red Wings uniform when Canadiens fans chanted, “We want Larkin! We want Larkin!” whenever the 30-year-old forward touched the puck during Montreal’s 1-0 win on Oct. 10.
“Cole (Caufield) and the guys were telling me the building’s going to be on fire tonight,” Larkin said. “Like this place does, it continues to blow you away.”
Larkin was acquired from the Red Wings in a multiplayer trade Sunday. The former Detroit captain played 19:57 and had three shots on goal in his first game since Oct. 26. He had six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 games before he was suspended three days later after telling interim general manager Shawn Horcoff he would no longer play for Detroit.
Larkin drew a big cheer from the fans on hand when he was shown on the videoboard during the pregame warmup. He got a huge ovation from the capacity crowd when he was introduced in the starting lineup and again when he was shown standing on the blue line during the Canadian national anthem.
“It was incredible,” Larkin said. “I’m so grateful for that welcome, and to feel it on the ice and to feel it in the room with the guys right from when I got the call last night, it’s a pretty special group in here and a lot of really good people around the organization. And then to step out there and put the jersey on it’s nothing I’ve experienced in my career. It’s a very emotional night for me.”
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The “We got Larkin!” chant began right off the opening face-off, and Larkin drew cheers every time he touched the puck through the early going.
“I liked his game,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “He’s in control of both ends of the ice when he’s out there. I liked his pace and his engagement. The way we play is similar, maybe not in everything but it’s not like it’s completely the opposite of what he’s used to.”
Larkin said St. Louis gave him a simple message before the game.
“His final word to me was just go play and rely on your instincts,” Larkin said. “And I thought the other four guys on the ice with me were awesome to back me up if there were any holes.”
Larkin got his first Canadiens point with an assist after playing a key role in setting up Alex Newhook’s goal that tied it 1-1 at 7:28 of the second period. His check on Brian Dumoulin behind the net helped the puck get through along the boards to Alexandre Texier, who set up Newhook from behind the goal line.
He had the tying goal on his stick in the dying seconds, but he shot wide of the net with Montreal skating 6-on-4 during a power play with goalie Jakub Dobes pulled for an extra attacker.
“I think a spinning puck, but I think as I get going here that’s one that I’m going to want back, just getting my timing back and getting my feet under me,” Larkin said. “But in my opinion I think there’s really no excuse. That should have been in the net and maybe one where I thought a step or two ahead. I just rushed it a little too much. I had a little more time than I thought.”