Dylan Larkin made his Montreal Canadiens debut Monday in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings and the capacity crowd at Bell Centre crowed about its coup.

Six weeks earlier, Larkin was wearing his more familiar Detroit Red Wings uniform when Canadiens fans chanted, “We want Larkin! We want Larkin!” whenever the 30-year-old forward touched the puck during Montreal’s 1-0 win on Oct. 10.

“Cole (Caufield) and the guys were telling me the building’s going to be on fire tonight,” Larkin said. “Like this place does, it continues to blow you away.”

Larkin was acquired from the Red Wings in a multiplayer trade Sunday. The former Detroit captain played 19:57 and had three shots on goal in his first game since Oct. 26. He had six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 games before he was suspended three days later after telling interim general manager Shawn Horcoff he would no longer play for Detroit.

Larkin drew a big cheer from the fans on hand when he was shown on the videoboard during the pregame warmup. He got a huge ovation from the capacity crowd when he was introduced in the starting lineup and again when he was shown standing on the blue line during the Canadian national anthem.

“It was incredible,” Larkin said. “I’m so grateful for that welcome, and to feel it on the ice and to feel it in the room with the guys right from when I got the call last night, it’s a pretty special group in here and a lot of really good people around the organization. And then to step out there and put the jersey on it’s nothing I’ve experienced in my career. It’s a very emotional night for me.”