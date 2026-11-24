Timo Meier scored for the fourth straight game and Brenden Dillon scored his first goal of the season, and Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves in his fifth straight start for the Devils (16-8-0), who lost 9-6 at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

The Devils will play at the Blue Jackets on Wednesday in the second of a home-and-home set.

Charlie Coyle and Mikael Pyyhtia, who was making his season debut, scored, and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Blue Jackets (9-13-0), who had won two straight.

Meier gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 4:59 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot from the slot after getting a pass from Jack Hughes from along the left-wing half boards.

Dillon scored his first goal of the season to make it 2-0 at 8:12 on a slap shot through a screen from the top of the left face-off circle.

Coyle scored on a breakaway after collecting a lead pass from Zach Werenski to pull the Blue Jackets within 2-1 at 17:19.

Brown pushed it to 3-1 on a snap shot from low in the right face-off circle, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 breakout with Meier at 14:41 of the second period.

Pyyhtia, who was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Sunday, made it 3-2 when he scored a short-handed goal at 19:44 of the second. Defenseman Damon Severson won a race for the puck behind the Devils net before making a one-handed pass to Pyyhtia alone in the slot.