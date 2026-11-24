EDMONTON -- Mark Stone is not known for having blazing speed, but the Vegas Golden Knights captain has the innate ability to be all over the ice.
Stone 'epitome of being a Golden Knight' ahead of key division game at Oilers
34-year-old captain recently passed Marchessault for most points in franchise history
© Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images
He might be the most elusive 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward in the NHL.
"I feel like he can do it all, he even has the separation speed too," Golden Knights forward William Karlsson said. "People think he's slow, but he's not. He thinks the game very fast and he's good at reading where everything is going. And you can't pass the puck through him, it's impossible, he will knock it down."
For a guy not considered fleet of foot, Stone does get his share of breakaways. He also has knack for getting wide open in the offensive zone.
The 34-year-old forward leads Vegas into a key Pacific Division encounter against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, HBO MAX). His second-period assist in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Dallas Stars on Nov. 19 was his 418th point with the Golden Knights to pass Jonathan Marchessault for most in franchise history.
"His hockey IQ is what everybody sees, but I think he's had some back checks, where he puts his head down and gets to work, I think the (speed) numbers would surprise people," Vegas coach Ryan Craig said. "He's had some back checks that's reached top speeds when he's closed on guys and you can see that.
"Mark is obviously not known for his skating, but you don't play this game without getting into the right areas. He's always in the right position, he'll bait you sometimes, he has a great stick, he uses his feet, all those kind of things that you need to do to be an elite, checking hockey player, he does. Then what he can do when he gets the puck is the next step and that's why he's our all-time leading scorer."
Stone has helped keep the Golden Knights in Stanley Cup contention through his nine seasons. He won the Cup in 2023 and got to the Stanley Cup Final again last season, losing in six games to the Carolina Hurricanes. He has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 25 games this season and 419 points (147 goals, 272 assists) in 425 games with the Golden Knights. Marchessault had 417 points (192 goals, 225 assists) in 514 games after Vegas chose him in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. He left to sign a five-year, $27.5 million contract with the Nashville Predators on July 1, 2024.
"He's the epitome of being a Golden Knight," Craig said. "With how he carries himself not only on the ice, but off the ice, his character and leadership and what he's meant to our franchise since coming here nine years ago now. It's very fitting he's the all-time leading scorer."
A sixth-round pick (No. 178) by the Ottawa Senators in the 2010 NHL Draft, Stone played seven seasons in Ottawa before he was traded to Vegas with Tobias Lindberg on Feb. 25, 2019, for defenseman Erik Brannstrom, forward Oscar Lindberg and second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.
"I had pretty high expectations coming into this team," Stone said. "I think we've done a pretty good job of getting to where we wanted to be, especially in my time. I think I've been to the conference final four times now in the eight full seasons I've been here. It's pretty honest work.
"The team has been to the Final three times and to five conference finals in nine years. I get the expectation is to put a winning product out there but also, they do a pretty good of executing on it and I think as players we do a pretty good job of doing it as well."
Stone has helped create a winning culture in Vegas, where the Golden Knights have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs once (2021-22) since joining the NHL for the 2017-18 season. They rebounded the following season to win their first Stanley Cup championship with a five-game victory against the Florida Panthers.
"I believe that we have built a product that people want to come to, people want to play here because management and ownership has given us every opportunity to build a contender," Stone said. "Living in Las Vegas helps too, it's a great place to live, it's a very simple lifestyle but is has absolutely everything you can possibly imagine or want in a place to live, so that also helps too.
"Just expectation to win and expectation every year to try and be a contender is beneficial."
This season, the Golden Knights (14-6-5) are chasing the Oilers (17-5-4) for first in the division. They can cut Edmonton's lead to three points with a regulation win.
"We have really good players that helps," Stone said, "and I think you've seen that here (in Edmonton). You have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for a number of years now and the team has been very good. Good players help and we've done a good job of having really high-end talent mixed in with really good depth and that's what made us successful."