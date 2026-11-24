He might be the most elusive 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward in the NHL.

"I feel like he can do it all, he even has the separation speed too," Golden Knights forward William Karlsson said. "People think he's slow, but he's not. He thinks the game very fast and he's good at reading where everything is going. And you can't pass the puck through him, it's impossible, he will knock it down."

For a guy not considered fleet of foot, Stone does get his share of breakaways. He also has knack for getting wide open in the offensive zone.

The 34-year-old forward leads Vegas into a key Pacific Division encounter against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, HBO MAX). His second-period assist in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Dallas Stars on Nov. 19 was his 418th point with the Golden Knights to pass Jonathan Marchessault for most in franchise history.

"His hockey IQ is what everybody sees, but I think he's had some back checks, where he puts his head down and gets to work, I think the (speed) numbers would surprise people," Vegas coach Ryan Craig said. "He's had some back checks that's reached top speeds when he's closed on guys and you can see that.

"Mark is obviously not known for his skating, but you don't play this game without getting into the right areas. He's always in the right position, he'll bait you sometimes, he has a great stick, he uses his feet, all those kind of things that you need to do to be an elite, checking hockey player, he does. Then what he can do when he gets the puck is the next step and that's why he's our all-time leading scorer."