ELMONT, N.Y. -- Gavin McKenna's credit card might feel some pressure in the coming days, but at least the Toronto Maple Leafs' 18-year-old rookie and all of his teammates can enjoy their extended stay in the New York area after finally getting a win Monday.
Maple Leafs gain confidence, momentum by ending nine-game slide
Rallying past Islanders for first win since Oct. 31 shows ‘we can do it’
© Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images
"It just goes to show you that we can do it," goalie Anthony Stolarz said.
The Maple Leafs ended a nine-game winless streak that featured eight regulation losses with a 4-2 victory against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. It was their first win since Halloween.
They did it by coming back from down 2-0, outshooting the Islanders 26-7 after the first period, and McKenna scored the game-winning goal at 8:55 of the third, a confidence booster for the forward who now bears a lot of the brunt of the rookie dinner at a New York City restaurant Tuesday.
"Everyone's done it," McKenna said with a smile when asked if he's nervous about the bill he's about to pay, "so I'm all good."
McKenna and the Maple Leafs finally earned some credit by how they played against the Islanders, finding some confidence and momentum for the first time in a long time.
They had to come back after a sluggish first period, when they were outshot 15-6. But they kept building their game, even after Mathew Barzal scored a beauty of a goal to make it 2-0 at 6:55 of the second period.
"We didn't dip, and we have dipped," coach Jim Hiller said. "You can feel the energy go out of us at different times and I didn't think that happened tonight. That was really important for us."
Instead, the Maple Leafs found energy, and a scrappy netfront goal from Dakota Joshua at 10:14 of the second to make it 2-1.
They suffocated the Islanders, which is exactly what they haven't been doing to their opponents.
Toronto had a 2-1 lead against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 12 and lost 5-2. It had a 3-0 lead against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and lost 4-3 in a shootout. The Maple Leafs led 3-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday only to give up three unanswered and lose 4-3, a performance captain Auston Matthews labeled as "inexcusable" while saying his team "should be embarrassed."
But against the Islanders they defended well and hard, shut down rush chances and disrupted zone entries by being strong at their own blue line.
It was unrecognizable considering how they were playing coming into the night.
"You live and you learn," Stolarz said. "You look at the way we were able to chip pucks out, the way guys were sacrificing their body and getting sticks in lane and disrupting their rush plays. … When you do the little things like that and limit a team's chances and you play in the offensive zone you're going to get a lot of positive results."
Maybe most important for the Maple Leafs were the repeatable individual efforts that led to team success, positive signs for a team that so badly needed some.
McKenna said he has been working on coming back to the puck more often to gain speed and carry it through the neutral zone. He was doing that with success against the Islanders and he scored the biggest goal of his 26-game NHL career.
"Had a good game too," Hiller said. "Yeah, if I could have picked a guy in that moment to score that goal it would have been Gavin, so I was really happy for him."
William Nylander, playing on the third line with Joshua and Aatu Raty, who was making his Maple Leafs debut, had the puck a lot in the second and third periods.
For the first time in a long time it looked like it was sticking to his stick. Nylander throughout his career has always been at his best when he's in control of the puck and making it near impossible to get it away from him.
"'Willy' just missed a number of times," Hiller said. "The puck rolled off his stick, but he looked like he threatened a little bit with those guys (Raty and Joshua)."
Hiller was particularly impressed by Raty in his first game. He won 10 of 13 face-offs and was credited with eight hits, exactly what Toronto needs from its third-line center.
"Really good," Hiller said. "I had an expectation and it wasn't high enough."
Stolarz was good, especially in the first period.
Nick Paul just looked right skating on a line with Matthews and Easton Cowan.
"That's some of the best hockey we've played in the last couple of games here," Stolarz said.
Now the Maple Leafs can enjoy a day off in New York City on Tuesday, the rookie dinner at night. They can practice at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday and head to Boston after with a winning feeling for the first time all month.
Hiller was quick to remind that it's just one game, but for Toronto right now, one win feels like a mountain climbed.
"Hopefully we can carry that momentum and hopefully get hot here," McKenna said. "It's just a big relief."