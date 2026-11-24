McKenna and the Maple Leafs finally earned some credit by how they played against the Islanders, finding some confidence and momentum for the first time in a long time.

They had to come back after a sluggish first period, when they were outshot 15-6. But they kept building their game, even after Mathew Barzal scored a beauty of a goal to make it 2-0 at 6:55 of the second period.

"We didn't dip, and we have dipped," coach Jim Hiller said. "You can feel the energy go out of us at different times and I didn't think that happened tonight. That was really important for us."

Instead, the Maple Leafs found energy, and a scrappy netfront goal from Dakota Joshua at 10:14 of the second to make it 2-1.

They suffocated the Islanders, which is exactly what they haven't been doing to their opponents.

Toronto had a 2-1 lead against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 12 and lost 5-2. It had a 3-0 lead against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and lost 4-3 in a shootout. The Maple Leafs led 3-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday only to give up three unanswered and lose 4-3, a performance captain Auston Matthews labeled as "inexcusable" while saying his team "should be embarrassed."

But against the Islanders they defended well and hard, shut down rush chances and disrupted zone entries by being strong at their own blue line.

It was unrecognizable considering how they were playing coming into the night.

"You live and you learn," Stolarz said. "You look at the way we were able to chip pucks out, the way guys were sacrificing their body and getting sticks in lane and disrupting their rush plays. … When you do the little things like that and limit a team's chances and you play in the offensive zone you're going to get a lot of positive results."