Brandsegg-Nygard 'living the dream,' eyes future with Red Wings

DETROIT -- The past two first-round NHL Draft picks of the Detroit Red Wings will be playing together this season, not at Little Caesars Arena, but rather with Skelleftea, the defending champion of the Swedish Hockey League.

That's where forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, the No. 15 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, will play alongside defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka, who the Red Wings chose with the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

“We practiced together for about two weeks before the draft,” said Brandsegg-Nygard, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on Thursday and said he asked Sandin Pellikka about his post-draft experience.

The Red Wings have used Sweden as a training ground for years. Two of their top young players, forward Lucas Raymond and defenseman Moritz Seider, played there, as did two of their prospects, defenseman Simon Edvinsson and forward Jonatan Berggren.

Before that, of course, were the Sweden-born players who helped Detroit win four Stanley Cup championships between 1997 and 2008. Nicklas Lidstrom and Henrik Zetterberg each was a captain, and Niklas Kronwall, Johan Franzen and Tomas Holmstrom were major contributors.

There is one significant difference regarding Brandsegg-Nygard: He is the first Norway-born player chosen in the first round of an NHL Draft.

“It has been a dream for so long,” Brandsegg-Nygard, who was born in Oslo, told the Red Wings website at the draft. “Now I am living the dream, so I’m just going to work hard, do what I always do and hopefully I’m going to be an NHL player someday.”