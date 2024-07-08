Lindstrom could become next Nash for Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- There is no greater compliment that can be given to a Columbus Blue Jackets player than being compared to Rick Nash, the team's all-time leader in goals, assists and points.

So, when Nash sees a bit of himself in Cayden Lindstrom, selected by the Blue Jackets with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, it draws attention. Nash, the No. 1 pick in the 2002 NHL Draft, is 6-foot-4 and played at 211 pounds, comparable to Lindstrom (6-2, 213).

Nash was asked at Blue Jackets development camp last week if Lindstrom reminded him of his younger self.

“Probably. I don't know,” said Nash, now Columbus' director of player development. “He seems to have maybe a little bit more of a powerful stride and a great shot.

“We're obviously very excited to have him and know he's got some intangibles that you can't really teach as a coach or a development coach. We think the future's bright for him.”

The 18-year-old center was limited in his activity at development camp as a precaution because of a back injury sustained last season, when he had 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) with 66 penalty minutes in 32 games with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League and won the Canadian Hockey League’s Top Prospect Award. He added a goal and an assist in four WHL playoff games.

Lindstrom said he's not concerned about his back.

“I've been feeling good for the past couple of months now,” he said. “I need to improve on a lot of things. Obviously, just coming from juniors you need to get your habits to par and stay really consistent.

"I think I tweaked little parts of my game like the defensive game and just staying consistent and not getting beat to pucks and having a good stick.”