Lindstrom could become next Nash for Blue Jackets

'We think the future's bright' for center prospect, Columbus icon says

Cayden_Lindstrom_2024-Draft-stage

© Getty Images

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- There is no greater compliment that can be given to a Columbus Blue Jackets player than being compared to Rick Nash, the team's all-time leader in goals, assists and points.

So, when Nash sees a bit of himself in Cayden Lindstrom, selected by the Blue Jackets with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, it draws attention. Nash, the No. 1 pick in the 2002 NHL Draft, is 6-foot-4 and played at 211 pounds, comparable to Lindstrom (6-2, 213).

Nash was asked at Blue Jackets development camp last week if Lindstrom reminded him of his younger self.

“Probably. I don't know,” said Nash, now Columbus' director of player development. “He seems to have maybe a little bit more of a powerful stride and a great shot.

“We're obviously very excited to have him and know he's got some intangibles that you can't really teach as a coach or a development coach. We think the future's bright for him.”

The 18-year-old center was limited in his activity at development camp as a precaution because of a back injury sustained last season, when he had 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) with 66 penalty minutes in 32 games with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League and won the Canadian Hockey League’s Top Prospect Award. He added a goal and an assist in four WHL playoff games.

Lindstrom said he's not concerned about his back.

“I've been feeling good for the past couple of months now,” he said. “I need to improve on a lot of things. Obviously, just coming from juniors you need to get your habits to par and stay really consistent.

"I think I tweaked little parts of my game like the defensive game and just staying consistent and not getting beat to pucks and having a good stick.”

Cayden Lindstrom joins the show

The Blue Jackets hope he has a career trajectory similar to Nash, who had 547 points (289 goals, 258 assists) in 674 regular-season games for Columbus from 2002-12 and 805 points (437 goals, 368 assists) in 1,060 NHL games for the Blue Jackets, New York Rangers and Boston Bruins from 2002-18.

Lindstrom likely will head back to Medicine Hat this season, but Columbus can see its future at center being Lindstrom, Adam Fantilli (the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft) and Cole Sillinger (No. 12 in the 2021 NHL Draft).

Lindstrom will need to increase his weight and strength to become an NHL player.

“Those are going to be the main things," Nash said, "and then we'll try to figure out ... little tweaks that we can make to his game that would adjust to the pro level."

One thing Lindstrom won’t need to work on is his ambition.

“In 10 years, I want to be a top player, obviously, in the NHL, if I can,” he said. “I always want to I try to be the best and I always want to be the best that I can in the best way that I can be. 

"Whatever it takes to be that player, I'll do it.”

