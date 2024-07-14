Buium seeks more victories at Xcel Energy Center with Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Zeev Buium is getting used to finding success at Xcel Energy Center.
First, the 18-year-old defenseman won the National Collegiate Hockey Conference title with the University of Denver last March before capturing the NCAA Championship in April.
Now, the No. 12 pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2024 NHL Draft is looking forward to more of the same in the future on the team's home ice.
“Two championships in four games in that building feels pretty good,” Buium said during Wild development camp this week. “It’s a great start I feel like, and hopefully it keeps building up.”
Minnesota traded up in the first round of the draft to select Buium, billed as a highly offensive defenseman with high hockey IQ. The Wild traded their original 13th pick and a 2025 third-round selection to the Philadelphia Flyers to move up and take Buium.
“(Buium’s a) Great kid. Love him. Confident guy,” Wild director of player development Brad Bombardir said. “I think that's what drives him as a player and drives his success. He should be confident. All he's done is win, especially in our building, too, which is kind of nice. Hopefully that continues.
“Everything that people see. Great feet. Good offensive mind for the game. He can create offense from little small areas that sometimes for other players, plays die. He keeps plays alive and drives play that way. He had a heck of a year. For a freshman at that age to do that in college hockey is pretty impressive.”
Buium’s offensive capabilities are among his strongest assets; he led all NCAA defensemen in scoring last year with 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 42 games during his freshman campaign. His 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 24 conference games ranks second-most by a defenseman in NCHC history, trailing Scott Perunovich’s 32 points in 2019-20.