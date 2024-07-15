Hemming looks to join growing list of Finland-born standouts with Stars

Forward prospect's shooting ability could land him alongside Hintz, Lindell, Heiskanen

Emil Hemming DAL prospect feature

© Candice Ward/Getty Images

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- It's a long way from Vaasa, Finland, to American Airlines Center, but Emil Hemming can be forgiven if the Dallas Stars arena reminds him a bit of home.

The 18-year-old forward prospect hopes to one day become the latest Finland-born player on the Stars roster after Dallas selected him with the No. 29 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Three prominent Dallas players also made their way to North America from Finland -- first-line center Roope Hintz and the first defense pair of Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen.

“We really like him,” Stars general manager Jim Nill told the team website during the draft. "We play a certain way, and he plays the way we play. He can join our Finnish Mafia here, and we’ve got a good group of those guys. It’s just a good fit. He’s a good two-way player, he’s got a shoot-first mentality, he just plays the game the right way.”

Hemming split last season between TPS U20 in Finland's junior league and TPS in Liiga, its top professional league; after being called up, he had 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 40 games and finished ninth in the league among rookie scorers.

Emil Hemming drafted by the Dallas Stars

Hemming also represented Finland in the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship where he led the team with four goals and ranked third in the tournament with six points in five games, as well as the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he had two assists in seven games.

The Stars noted Hemming’s one-timer and wrist shot as skills that could translate to the NHL.

“That’s one of the biggest strengths of my game, Hemming said at Dallas' development camp earlier this month. "I’ve been practicing it a lot off the ice and on the ice. Shoot from the defender’s feet, from close angles. Maybe it’s shots that goalies don’t know is coming. Those are the kinds of shots I like to use.”

That aspect was picked up on immediately by Neil Graham, coach of Texas of the American Hockey League, who runs the Stars development camp.

“His shot stands out even amongst his peers and even amongst some of the older players," Graham said. "His release, his nose for the net, you can tell it’s been a tool that he’s used well over the years.

"A great first impression. He’s come right in, he’s been very pleasant to be around, cordial with the teammates, listening to all the detail work. Frankly, you can see why he was drafted where he was. It’s going to be really fun to watch him over the next year to see how it all checks out.”

The Stars could have the opportunity to watch Hemming play on North American ice sooner than later; just days after the NHL Draft, he was selected with the No. 15 pick by Barrie in the Ontario Hockey League import draft. Though he has a year left on his contract with TPS, Hemming said the door is open for him to continue his development in major junior hockey.

“The game is a lot faster, and the ice is a lot smaller," he said, "so I would say I’d benefit a lot to adjust to the game that is here.

"It’s one step closer to the NHL to get to know the ice and the pace.”

