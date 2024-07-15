Hemming looks to join growing list of Finland-born standouts with Stars

DALLAS -- It's a long way from Vaasa, Finland, to American Airlines Center, but Emil Hemming can be forgiven if the Dallas Stars arena reminds him a bit of home.
The 18-year-old forward prospect hopes to one day become the latest Finland-born player on the Stars roster after Dallas selected him with the No. 29 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.
Three prominent Dallas players also made their way to North America from Finland -- first-line center Roope Hintz and the first defense pair of Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen.
“We really like him,” Stars general manager Jim Nill told the team website during the draft. "We play a certain way, and he plays the way we play. He can join our Finnish Mafia here, and we’ve got a good group of those guys. It’s just a good fit. He’s a good two-way player, he’s got a shoot-first mentality, he just plays the game the right way.”
Hemming split last season between TPS U20 in Finland's junior league and TPS in Liiga, its top professional league; after being called up, he had 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 40 games and finished ninth in the league among rookie scorers.