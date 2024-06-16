Janmark, Brown spark Oilers to Game 4 win, extend Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown are having a strong Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Edmonton Oilers, making up for what each admits was a subpar regular season for him.
The forwards were the catalysts in an 8-1 win against the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place to stave off elimination.
“In playoffs everything gets a little simpler as you go along, plays matter more,” Janmark said. “You try to take pride in that in Game 38 (of regular season) too but it’s not that easy to get noticed or it doesn't matter as much then. We've been able to capitalize and score a few goals and when you go through a tough year like both of us did production wise, you look at the playoffs and one goal then means more than five in regular season.”
The Oilers cut the Panthers’ lead in the best-of-7 series to 3-1, with Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).
“They’ve both been fantastic, they’ve both been huge pieces of the team,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “What they’ve been doing on the (penalty) kill, I thought the whole line played great they really got us going.”
Janmark scored a short-handed goal at 3:11 of the first period to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead. Brown led a 2-on-1 rush against defenseman Brandon Montour after chipping the puck past Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe at the Oilers blue line.
Brown faked a shot on Sergei Bobrovsky, who came out to challenge, then went around the goalie and slid the puck out in front for Janmark to backhand it into the net. It was the second short-handed goal of the playoffs for Janmark.
“He’s so smart, he’s a smart player,” Brown said of Janmark. “I think that we’re both cerebral players and understand the nuances of the game and we’re able to read off each other, especially defensively. He’s incredibly smart and that’s his No. 1 asset.”