Janmark, Brown spark Oilers to Game 4 win, extend Stanley Cup Final

Janmark helped the Oilers extend the lead to 2-0, setting up Adam Henrique at 7:48 of the first. Janmark spun away from Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola along the board in the neutral zone, took the puck down the left boards, and sent a centering pass out to Henrique to tip it past Bobrovsky.

“We talked about before that we’ve been playing pretty good, but there were things we could do better,” Janmark said. “We can play a simpler game and just stick with it, and we got rewarded tonight and kept pushing.”

Janmark and Brown are key members of the Oilers penalty kill, which is leading the playoffs with a 93.6 percent efficiency.

“Those two might have been our best players,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “You talk about ‘Brownie,’ this was a difficult season. He didn’t play last year, he had a major surgery, and he was building his game, and it was difficult. Throughout the season he just kept getting better and better and better.

“Now, throughout the playoffs, he’s what we anticipated. That’s what we wanted him for and with him and Janmark playing together and whoever their centerman has been, right now ‘Rico’ [Henrique] is our guy and they have been playing well together, but they’re definitely a big part of our success.”

Brown missed all but four games last season with the Washington Capitals when he sustained a season-ending knee injury, He had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 71 games during the regular season with the Oilers and was in and out of the lineup as a healthy scratch for parts of it. He’s become a regular in the playoffs and has five points (one goal, four assists) in 16 games.

“I think we’re just developing more and more chemistry and more and more confidence,” Brown said. “I think for me, I think my goal was to get better as the year went on coming off a long injury and missing last season. I feel like more and more like myself.”

Brown said he feels better now than he did earlier in the season when he was still recovering from knee surgery.

“It’s not even close,” he said. “That’s all thanks to the strength and conditioning staff here, they’re the best in the world. I’m so lucky, we’re so lucky that we get to work with guys like this and their help to bring me where I was to where I am physically, it’s tough to put into words.”

The lopsided win has strengthened the hope they can come back and win the Stanley Cup. The 1942 Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from down 3-0 in the Final of the 28 instances at team has fallen behind by that deficit.

“There is still a of belief in this room,” Brown said. “Winning it like that would just make sense for this group the way the season has gone. This has been a unique season and this is a unique group.”