Looks like Warren Foegele is hoping to channel his “Mamba Mentality” on Saturday.

The Edmonton Oilers forward wore a Kobe Bryant T-shirt as he arrived at Rogers Place ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. But not just any old Kobe Bryant T-shirt.

The shirt has a photo of Bryant from the 2012 NBA season when he wore a Wayne Gretzky Oilers sweater to a playoff game. That year, Bryant wore the jersey to help spark his Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.