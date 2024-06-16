McDavid among top performers for Oilers in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Honor roll

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers): After being a bit under the gun for a lack of production in the first three games, McDavid was feeling it Saturday. He finished with a goal, his first of the Final, and three assists. He has 38 points (six goals, 32 assists) this postseason, passing Evgeni Malkin (36) for the most postseason points in a playoff season by an active player. His 32 assists are a record for the most in a single postseason, passing Wayne Gretzky’s 31 from the 1987-88 season.

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers): Once the wheels fell off for the Panthers, the Oilers goalie didn’t have much to do, but he was sharp and necessary in the first period, stopping 13 of 14 shots, including a brilliant post-to-post save on Carter Verhaeghe on a 2-on-1. He finished with 32 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko (Florida Panthers): There weren’t too many bright spots for the Panthers on a disastrous evening, but the Florida forward scored for the second straight game, chopping down a shot by Gustav Forsling and bouncing the puck past Skinner.

Mattias Janmark (Edmonton Oilers): The bottom-six forward set the tone, scoring a shorthanded goal at 3:11 of the first period to give the Oilers a lead they would not relinquish. With his second shorthanded goal, he is the first Oilers player to score multiple shorthanded goals in a postseason since Todd Marchant (3) in 1997. He was a plus-3.

Darnell Nurse (Edmonton Oilers): Injured in Game 2, Nurse has been gutting it out for the past two games. He was rewarded for his perseverance when he scored Edmonton’s fifth goal of the game, a rising laser beam off a drop pass from McDavid. He played 20:03 and was a plus-3.