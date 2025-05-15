Panthers score 6, push Maple Leafs to brink with Game 5 victory

Jesper Boqvist and Aaron Ekblad each had a goal and an assist, and Sam Reinhart and Nate Schmidt each had two assists for the Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division.

Nicholas Robertson scored, and Joseph Woll allowed five goals on 25 shots before being pulled for the Maple Leafs, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic. Matt Murray, playing his first Stanley Cup Playoff game since August 5, 2020, made six saves after replacing Woll at 6:23 of the third period.

The Panthers, who have won three in a row, lead the best-of-7 series 3-2. Game 6 will be at Florida on Friday (TBD; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS).

Bobrovsky kept it 0-0 at 8:34 of the first period when he stopped William Nylander on a breakaway.

The Panthers then went up 1-0 at 9:49. After Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews turned the puck over to Aleksander Barkov behind the net, Barkov’s rebound pinballed around at the top of the goal crease. Reinhart pushed the puck back to Ekblad, who shot over Woll’s blocker from just to the left of the right face-off dot.

Dmitry Kulikov made it 2-0 at 6:08 of the second period when his shot from the point was inadvertently deflected by Toronto forward Scott Laughton over Woll’s glove.

Boqvist pushed it to 3-0 at 10:05. After Toronto forward Mitch Marner sent a no-look backhand pass into the neutral zone that was intercepted by Gustav Forsling, Reinhart passed across the slot to Boqvist, who snuck behind Marner to redirect it from the left of the crease.

Niko Mikkola extended the lead to 4-0 at 14:01 when he shot past Woll’s glove from the top of the left face-off circle.

A.J. Greer put the Panthers up 5-0 at 6:23 of the third. He jammed in a rebound after Jonah Gadjovich deflected Schmidt’s point shot, chasing Woll.

Sam Bennett pushed it to 6-0 on the power play at 9:10, shooting past Murray's glove from above the left hash marks.

Robertson, who returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch since Game 2 of the first round, backhanded a shot in the slot past Bobrovsky's left pad to cut it to 6-1 at 18:54. It was Toronto's first goal in 143:25 since Morgan Rielly scored at 10:56 of the third period in Game 3.