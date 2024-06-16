Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Panthers forward reacts after loss to ‘desperate’ Oilers in Game 4

Evan Rodrigues for Game 4 blog

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Evan Rodrigues / Special to NHL.com

Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues will be keeping his own blog throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers. He will check in regularly with behind-the-scenes access.

In his fifth entry, Rodrigues talks about the Panthers losing 8-1 to the Oilers in Game 4 and going back to Florida with a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

It’s not too difficult being in a game like that. It’s a loss, and it doesn’t matter what the score is. A loss is a loss, and you learn from it, and you get ready for the next one.

I think it’s just getting back to our game when we get back to Florida for Game 5. We got away from it today. The Oilers did what they needed to do to win a hockey game. They were desperate. They came with a push, and they took advantage of it.

We go back to Florida with a chance to win the Cup, and if you told us we were going to be in this position heading into Game 5, I think every single one of us would take it. It’s as simple as it wasn’t our night tonight and they capitalized on the chances they got.

It’s a best-of-7 series for a reason. We’ve got three so far. We have one more to go. They just capitalized on our breakdowns today.

