Stone out for Golden Knights in Game 5 against Oilers

LAS VEGAS – Mark Stone missed Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round for the Vegas Golden Knights against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

He was replaced by Cole Schwindt, making his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut.

The 24-year-old had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 42 regular-season games with the Golden Knights this season. He scored his first NHL goal in the final game of the regular season, a 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Stone was scratched from the potential elimination game after sustaining an unspecified injury in the first period of Game 3, a 4-3 victory for Vegas.

The Vegas captain played 5:54 in Game 3, but returned for Game 4, registering a shot and a minus-1 rating in 21:42 in a 3-0 loss.

Stone was one of four Golden Knights players not to take part in the morning skate at the team’s practice facility Wednesday.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb, who sustained an upper-body injury during overtime of Game 2 and has played the past two games; defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who missed Game 1 with illness but has appeared in each of the past three games; and forward Brandon Saad, who has missed the past two games, also didn’t skate.

McNabb and Pietrangelo were in the Game 5 lineup. Saad missed his third straight game.

Stone, 33, has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 10 games this postseason after scoring 67 points (19 goals, 48 assists) and a plus-22 rating in 66 regular-season games.

He has 85 points (41 goals, 44 assists) in 112 NHL postseason games and won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023. Stone had played in 85 straight playoff games before missing Wednesday's Game 5.