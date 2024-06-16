Stanley Cup Final Game 4 live blog: Panthers vs. Oilers

Sights, sounds, highlights from Rogers Place in Edmonton

SCF Game 4 live blog photo 4

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

EDMONTON -- Welcome to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers can win their first Stanley Cup championship with a win; the Edmonton Oilers will try to stay alive and send the series back to Florida for Game 5 on Tuesday. Bill Price is here to provide all the sights, sounds and highlights from Rogers Place.

8:36 p.m. ET

It’s now 2-0 Oilers just 7:48 into the game after Adam Henrique scores a beautiful deflection in front on a pass from Mattias Janmark, who is having quite a night for himself.

The Oilers had a chance to build on their 1-0 lead when the Panthers took a too many men penalty, but Sergei Bobrovsky was able to hold them off. But he couldn’t stop them a few minutes later.

NHL.com writer Dan Rosen is having some flashbacks here in the press box as the PA system just blared the song that Dancing Larry dances to at New York Rangers games.

They have a guy here who does a similar routine, but he takes it to another level, at times taking off layers and layers of T-shirts and throwing them to the fans. Who needs a T-shirt gun?

They just showed a fan with a sign saying “So You’re Saying There’s a Chance.”

The fans here are really creative. Four guys showed up dressed as rat exterminators.

8:28 p.m. ET

The Oilers are on the board, scoring -- wait for it -- a short-handed goal.

After the Panthers hit the post twice down the other end, Connor Brown and Mattias Janmark came down on a 2-on-1. Brown carried the puck toward the net, got goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to commit, and then put the puck in the crease for Janmark to knock it into an open net.

The Panthers got the power play at 1:53 of the first when Darnell Nurse was called for tripping Sam Bennett. The refs reviewed it for a major penalty, but it stayed at two minutes.

The fans are saying some awful things about the refs here, and we’re just four minutes into the game.

It appeared as if Bennett was injured on the play, but he’s back.

FLA@EDM SCF, Gm4: Janmark tucks in SHG to kick off scoring

8:19 p.m. ET

The anthems are over and it’s time to play hockey.

The fans are ready, the players are ready. Are you ready?

The decibel level in here hit 112 when the Oilers took the ice with “Enter Sandman” by Metallica blaring in here.

And the “Let’s Go Oilers” chants continue, getting louder and louder.

Holy heck, it’s loud. You would never tell the Oilers are down 3-0 in this series.

As I said in my earlier post, this city absolutely loves this team and franchise. It’s really pretty cool.

8:11 p.m. ET

The “Let’s Go Oilers” chant have begun, and the players aren’t even on the ice yet.

They just posted a quote on the video board from Connor McDavid that said, “Just keep cheering. It’s not over until it’s over.”

Here is how the teams will start the game:

For the Panthers -- it’s Sam Reinhart, Evan Rodrigues, Aleksander Barkov, Brandon Montour, Niko Mikkola and Sergei Bobrovsky.

For the Oilers – it’s Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Adam Henrique, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm with Stuart Skinner in goal.

It’s just about anthem time. Does the season end tonight, or do we go back to Florida for Game 5 on Sunday? We’ll find out in the next three hours.

Buckle up.

8 p.m. ET

One really cool thing they do here in Edmonton is when the players leave the ice after warmups, they walk down a hallway that goes past a bar, and on the other side are little kids, possibly family members, there to give the players high-fives, fist bumps, whatever you want. It’s really neat.

The last Oilers player on the ice for warmups was Corey Perry, who is playing in his fifth Stanley Cup Final with his fifth team. He’s 1-3 in the Final.

He talked yesterday about how much his teammates need to appreciate this moment because you never know if or when they will get back. He got a big cheer from the fans as he left the ice.

The organ player here is trying to keep everyone in good spirts, playing the theme from “The Patridge Family,” which is, of course, “C’mon Get Happy.”

We are about 15 minutes from the anthems, which is always one of the highlights of the night here in Edmonton.

7:45 p.m. ET

The teams are on the ice for warmups, and it seems as if Evander Kane will not play for the second straight game. He’s been dealing with an injury. Corey Perry is on the ice for the Oilers, so he should be in. Sam Carrick is on the ice as well.

It’s hard to believe this NHL season could end tonight with a Panthers win. It’s been an incredible season that started with games in Australia, had games in Sweden, four outdoor games, a new-look All-Star Game and, of course, an incredible postseason.

But the Oilers and their fans, despite being down 3-0, believe this isn’t over. Believe is a big word around here -- thanks Ted Lasso -- with the players saying they believe they can still win the Cup and the fans believing this isn’t over.

I do love how the fans in this town rally around this team. Everywhere you went today, people were wearing Oilers jerseys. I even saw a bus driver wearing one.

They really are the only show in town, especially with the Elks of the Canadian Football League being so bad. They are something like 2-18 in their past 20 home games. A couple of us NHL.com staffers thought about going to the game last night, but we passed. Our Edmonton-based writer Derek Van Diest took his nephew. Said he had a good time, but his poor nephew has not seen a win in person. (Insert New York Jets jokes here).

7:15 p.m. ET

Up, up, up, can only go up from here.

That is the rallying cry of the Oilers and their fans, who believe they are still the one to win the Stanley Cup. To help them get ready for Game 4, Canadian and country music legend Shania Twain played a free outdoor concert as part of the Festival at the Final.

SCF Game 4 live blog photo 1

© Bill Price

If that doesn’t impress you much, what can I tell you?

From this moment on, the Oilers need a win or everyone goes home tomorrow.

But honey, they are home, and I’m sure this place will be rocking once the fans come on over to the arena from concert.

In addition to Twain, the Oilers brought out another big star, with retired defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith talking to the team today.

Nick Cotsonika has the story on that here.

What the Oilers do need, however, is for their big stars like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard to score goals, a goal.

Of course, getting one past Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is proving to be difficult.

We expect some more lineup changes for the Oilers tonight, so once we have those, I will pass them along.

We are about an hour away from puck drop. Should be fun.

Here are our 3 keys for Game 4 from Tracey Myers.

