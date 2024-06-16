Stanley Cup Final Game 4 live blog: Panthers vs. Oilers

8:19 p.m. ET

The anthems are over and it’s time to play hockey.

The fans are ready, the players are ready. Are you ready?

The decibel level in here hit 112 when the Oilers took the ice with “Enter Sandman” by Metallica blaring in here.

And the “Let’s Go Oilers” chants continue, getting louder and louder.

Holy heck, it’s loud. You would never tell the Oilers are down 3-0 in this series.

As I said in my earlier post, this city absolutely loves this team and franchise. It’s really pretty cool.

8:11 p.m. ET

The “Let’s Go Oilers” chant have begun, and the players aren’t even on the ice yet.

They just posted a quote on the video board from Connor McDavid that said, “Just keep cheering. It’s not over until it’s over.”

Here is how the teams will start the game:

For the Panthers -- it’s Sam Reinhart, Evan Rodrigues, Aleksander Barkov, Brandon Montour, Niko Mikkola and Sergei Bobrovsky.

For the Oilers – it’s Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Adam Henrique, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm with Stuart Skinner in goal.

It’s just about anthem time. Does the season end tonight, or do we go back to Florida for Game 5 on Sunday? We’ll find out in the next three hours.

Buckle up.

8 p.m. ET

One really cool thing they do here in Edmonton is when the players leave the ice after warmups, they walk down a hallway that goes past a bar, and on the other side are little kids, possibly family members, there to give the players high-fives, fist bumps, whatever you want. It’s really neat.

The last Oilers player on the ice for warmups was Corey Perry, who is playing in his fifth Stanley Cup Final with his fifth team. He’s 1-3 in the Final.

He talked yesterday about how much his teammates need to appreciate this moment because you never know if or when they will get back. He got a big cheer from the fans as he left the ice.

The organ player here is trying to keep everyone in good spirts, playing the theme from “The Patridge Family,” which is, of course, “C’mon Get Happy.”

We are about 15 minutes from the anthems, which is always one of the highlights of the night here in Edmonton.

7:45 p.m. ET

The teams are on the ice for warmups, and it seems as if Evander Kane will not play for the second straight game. He’s been dealing with an injury. Corey Perry is on the ice for the Oilers, so he should be in. Sam Carrick is on the ice as well.

It’s hard to believe this NHL season could end tonight with a Panthers win. It’s been an incredible season that started with games in Australia, had games in Sweden, four outdoor games, a new-look All-Star Game and, of course, an incredible postseason.

But the Oilers and their fans, despite being down 3-0, believe this isn’t over. Believe is a big word around here -- thanks Ted Lasso -- with the players saying they believe they can still win the Cup and the fans believing this isn’t over.

I do love how the fans in this town rally around this team. Everywhere you went today, people were wearing Oilers jerseys. I even saw a bus driver wearing one.

They really are the only show in town, especially with the Elks of the Canadian Football League being so bad. They are something like 2-18 in their past 20 home games. A couple of us NHL.com staffers thought about going to the game last night, but we passed. Our Edmonton-based writer Derek Van Diest took his nephew. Said he had a good time, but his poor nephew has not seen a win in person. (Insert New York Jets jokes here).

7:15 p.m. ET

Up, up, up, can only go up from here.

That is the rallying cry of the Oilers and their fans, who believe they are still the one to win the Stanley Cup. To help them get ready for Game 4, Canadian and country music legend Shania Twain played a free outdoor concert as part of the Festival at the Final.