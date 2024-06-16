Stanley Cup Final Game 4 live blog: Panthers vs. Oilers

EDMONTON -- Welcome to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers can win their first Stanley Cup championship with a win; the Edmonton Oilers will try to stay alive and send the series back to Florida for Game 5 on Tuesday. Bill Price is here to provide all the sights, sounds and highlights from Rogers Place.
8:36 p.m. ET
It’s now 2-0 Oilers just 7:48 into the game after Adam Henrique scores a beautiful deflection in front on a pass from Mattias Janmark, who is having quite a night for himself.
The Oilers had a chance to build on their 1-0 lead when the Panthers took a too many men penalty, but Sergei Bobrovsky was able to hold them off. But he couldn’t stop them a few minutes later.
NHL.com writer Dan Rosen is having some flashbacks here in the press box as the PA system just blared the song that Dancing Larry dances to at New York Rangers games.
They have a guy here who does a similar routine, but he takes it to another level, at times taking off layers and layers of T-shirts and throwing them to the fans. Who needs a T-shirt gun?
They just showed a fan with a sign saying “So You’re Saying There’s a Chance.”
The fans here are really creative. Four guys showed up dressed as rat exterminators.
8:28 p.m. ET
The Oilers are on the board, scoring -- wait for it -- a short-handed goal.
After the Panthers hit the post twice down the other end, Connor Brown and Mattias Janmark came down on a 2-on-1. Brown carried the puck toward the net, got goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to commit, and then put the puck in the crease for Janmark to knock it into an open net.
The Panthers got the power play at 1:53 of the first when Darnell Nurse was called for tripping Sam Bennett. The refs reviewed it for a major penalty, but it stayed at two minutes.
The fans are saying some awful things about the refs here, and we’re just four minutes into the game.
It appeared as if Bennett was injured on the play, but he’s back.