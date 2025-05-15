Kapanen scores in OT, Oilers top Golden Knights in Game 5 to reach Western Final

Wins it off scramble in front at 7:19, Skinner makes 24 saves for Edmonton

Oilers at Golden Knights | Recap | Round 2, Game 5

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS – Kasperi Kapanen scored at 7:19 of overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights with a 1-0 win in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

Kapanen got the only goal of the game off a mad scramble in front of the Vegas net.

The Oilers will play either the Dallas Stars or the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference Final. Dallas leads that best-of-7 series 3-1 with Game 5 on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, TVAS, SN).

Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for the Oilers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Pacific.

Adin Hill made 31 saves for the Golden Knights, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division.

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone did not play in Game 5 with an undisclosed injury. The Vegas captain left Game 3 after playing 5:54 before returning for Game 4. Cole Schwindt drew into the lineup for his first career Stanley Cup Playoff game.

The Oilers went 0-for-2 on the power play, making them 0-for-14 on the road in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers outshot the Golden Knights 18-13 through two periods.

Brett Howden missed a wide-open net at 2:55 of the third period, resulting in a Leon Draisaitl rush chance on the other end, which Hill saved.

Connor McDavid had a partial rush opportunity at 18:54 that Hill saved. It was his first shot on goal of the game.

Vegas outshot Edmonton 9-6 in the third period.

