Kapanen scores in OT, Oilers top Golden Knights in Game 5 to reach Western Final

Kapanen got the only goal of the game off a mad scramble in front of the Vegas net.

The Oilers will play either the Dallas Stars or the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference Final. Dallas leads that best-of-7 series 3-1 with Game 5 on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, TVAS, SN).

Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for the Oilers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Pacific.

Adin Hill made 31 saves for the Golden Knights, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division.

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone did not play in Game 5 with an undisclosed injury. The Vegas captain left Game 3 after playing 5:54 before returning for Game 4. Cole Schwindt drew into the lineup for his first career Stanley Cup Playoff game.

The Oilers went 0-for-2 on the power play, making them 0-for-14 on the road in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers outshot the Golden Knights 18-13 through two periods.

Brett Howden missed a wide-open net at 2:55 of the third period, resulting in a Leon Draisaitl rush chance on the other end, which Hill saved.

Connor McDavid had a partial rush opportunity at 18:54 that Hill saved. It was his first shot on goal of the game.

Vegas outshot Edmonton 9-6 in the third period.