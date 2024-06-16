Oilers deliver huge home victory for ‘phenomenal’ fans in Game 4 of Cup Final

EDMONTON -- The lights turned low at Rogers Place, and on the big, black scoreboard screens, the Edmonton Oilers posted a quote from captain Connor McDavid: “Just keep cheering. It’s not over until it’s over.”

It ain’t over yet.

The Oilers didn’t just avoid elimination in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. They exploded for an 8-1 win against the Florida Panthers before their passionate, thunderous fans, giving them a home win in the Cup Final for the first time since 2006.

“We’ve got to go to Florida and do a job and drag them back to Alberta,” said McDavid, who had four points (one goal, three assists) and reached 32 assists in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, breaking the record Wayne Gretzky set with Edmonton in 1988.

Game 5 is at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

What if the Oilers force a Game 6 here on Friday? Can you imagine the fans then?

“They were phenomenal,” forward Zach Hyman said. “We’ve got to go and win a game to give them another chance to be like this. I’m sure it’ll be crazy. Not getting ahead of ourselves, but I’m sure as an opposing team, it’s not a fun place to play.”