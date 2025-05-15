Oilers prove defensive prowess with 2 straight shutouts against Golden Knights to close out West 2nd Round 

LAS VEGAS -- Connor McDavid made sure to hammer the point home after the Edmonton Oilers advanced to the Western Conference Final for the third time in four seasons Wednesday.

On a team loaded with offensive talent, Hart Trophy winners, 100-point players and 50-goal scorers, Edmonton can play a stifling defensive game when necessary.

The Oilers demonstrated it again in a 1-0 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round here at T-Mobile Arena to close out the best-of-7 series.

“We can defend, we can, we’ve shown that time and time again,” McDavid said. “We came into a tough building and won a 1-0 game and that’s what matters most. We can play that way, we can score goals, whatever it takes, we can win games.”

Forward Kasperi Kapanen settled the tight-checking game at 7:19 of overtime, jamming in a rebound on a scramble in front past Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for his second consecutive shutout.

“I said this last year during the run in the playoffs and this year too, I don’t think our guys get enough credit on how we can defend,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We can make some plays and we don’t give up very much. I saw it in the series, there wasn’t many scoring chances, especially tonight.

“I thought our guys did a pretty good job limiting (scoring chances) for them. Usually for them to get the puck to the net and for us too, there were usually many layers to get through to get to the net, and it wasn’t easy.”