Bobrovsky pulled for Panthers in Game 4 of Cup Final against Oilers

EDMONTON -- Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled after the Florida Panthers goaltender allowed five goals on 16 shots against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Bobrovsky was pulled after Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse scored his first goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at 4:59 of the second period. The Oilers led 5-1 at the time.

He was replaced by Anthony Stolarz, who made his first appearance in an NHL playoff game and his first action since he made 26 saves in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 16.

Bobrovsky came into Game 4 at 15-5 with a 2.07 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and two shutouts in 20 postseason games. He had allowed four goals in the first three games of the Cup Final and Game 1 was a 32-save shutout.

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-0.

Game 5, if necessary, is at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).