Schaefer, projected No. 1 pick in 2025 Draft, 'healed,' cleared for contact

17-year-old defenseman had surgery for broken clavicle sustained at World Juniors

Matthew Schaefer pumped

© Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Matthew Schaefer, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, is on the comeback trail after being cleared for contact by doctors May 1.

The 17-year-old defenseman with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League had surgery Dec. 30, three days after sustaining a broken clavicle while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa. He missed the last 46 games, including nine OHL playoff games, and is champing at the bit to do what he does best.

"I'm healed, I'm working out, I'm on the ice, so everything's amazing, which is good," Schaefer told NHL.com. "I've been definitely dying to come back. During the OHL playoffs, I started skating again and was doing morning skates, and it was so good to just get back on the ice with the guys. I'm clear [to play] now and everything's feeling good."

There was talk of Schaefer possibly returning to the lineup if Erie advanced to the third round of the playoffs, but the season ended April 17 after four straight losses to London in the second round.

"I was hoping," Schaefer said. "I mean, obviously, I just got to listen to what the doctors say. Obviously, if it was my decision, I would have been in Game 1 of the playoffs, but my shoulder wasn't ready, so it wouldn't have been smart. If the doctors said I was able to, I would have been right in there."

Schaefer had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and was plus-21 in 17 games this season, missing the opening nine games because of mononucleosis. He is one of 90 prospects invited to participate in the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics at KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo from June 2-7.

The New York Islanders own the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, jumping nine teams after winning the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5.

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary following Schaefer, Misa with top 2 picks

2025 NHL Draft

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary following Schaefer, Misa with top 2 picks

The last time Schaefer was in the New York metropolitan area was to attend a Morgan Wallen concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in May 2024. His next visit could become permanent if the Islanders make him the top choice of the 2025 draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27-28.

"[The lottery] was crazy," Schaefer said. "The way they did it, balls are dropping and, I was like, what's going on? But it was definitely cool to watch. I mean, there's so many great teams in the NHL and just having your name called by any of them would be an honor."

Was he surprised by the results?

"I mean, obviously [the Islanders] had a big jump, which was amazing for them," Schaefer said. "They're a great team. I've heard a lot of great things about them, as I have all the teams in the draft, so we'll see what happens."

The San Jose Sharks have the No. 2 pick, the Chicago Blackhawks own the No. 3 pick, and the Utah Mammoth are at No. 4.

If the Islanders select Schaefer, he'll be the first player from Erie to go No. 1 in the NHL draft since Connor McDavid was chosen by the Edmonton Oilers in 2015.

New York could use a left-handed puck-moving defenseman to play with the right-handed Noah Dobson. The Islanders would pick No. 1 for the fifth time. The only defenseman they took first was Hockey Hall of Famer Denis Potvin in the 1973 NHL Draft.

"My dad’s a big Maple Leafs fan and, of course, John Tavares came from the Islanders, who chose him first overall (in the 2009 NHL Draft), so it's pretty cool," Schaefer said.

Related Content

NHL Draft Class

QMJHL prospects Desnoyers, Carbonneau, Zonnon discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Schaefer 'best player available,' Sportsnet analyst says on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary following Schaefer, Misa with top 2 picks

Islanders win NHL Draft Lottery for 1st time since 2009

Schaefer, potential No. 1 pick, 'pumped' to see results of NHL Draft Lottery

Ravensbergen, other top goalies discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Schaefer tops Central Scouting North American skater final rankings for 2025 NHL Draft

Latest News

Switzerland building chemistry at Worlds with eye on 2026 Olympics

Depth scoring has Panthers on verge of East Final again

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sanheim, Konecny laud Tocchet for what he'll bring to Flyers

King Clancy nominee McAvoy of Bruins embraces Boston tradition of giving back

AHL notebook: NHL prospects making impact in Calder Cup Playoffs

Oilers prove defensive prowess with 2 straight shutouts against Golden Knights to close out West 2nd Round 

Golden Knights reckon with sudden end to season after Game 5 OT loss to Oilers

Kapanen scores in OT, Oilers top Golden Knights in Game 5 to reach Western Final

Maple Leafs searching for answers, down but not out after big loss to Panthers in Game 5

Bobrovsky comes through again for Panthers in Game 5 win against Maple Leafs

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Oilers to play Jets or Stars in Western Conference Final

Game 6 start time announced for Maple Leafs at Panthers

Panthers score 6, push Maple Leafs to brink with Game 5 victory

PWHL notebook: Frost heading back to Final, Charge lead Victoire in semifinal