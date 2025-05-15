Schaefer, projected No. 1 pick in 2025 Draft, 'healed,' cleared for contact

Matthew Schaefer, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, is on the comeback trail after being cleared for contact by doctors May 1.

The 17-year-old defenseman with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League had surgery Dec. 30, three days after sustaining a broken clavicle while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa. He missed the last 46 games, including nine OHL playoff games, and is champing at the bit to do what he does best.

"I'm healed, I'm working out, I'm on the ice, so everything's amazing, which is good," Schaefer told NHL.com. "I've been definitely dying to come back. During the OHL playoffs, I started skating again and was doing morning skates, and it was so good to just get back on the ice with the guys. I'm clear [to play] now and everything's feeling good."

There was talk of Schaefer possibly returning to the lineup if Erie advanced to the third round of the playoffs, but the season ended April 17 after four straight losses to London in the second round.

"I was hoping," Schaefer said. "I mean, obviously, I just got to listen to what the doctors say. Obviously, if it was my decision, I would have been in Game 1 of the playoffs, but my shoulder wasn't ready, so it wouldn't have been smart. If the doctors said I was able to, I would have been right in there."

Schaefer had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and was plus-21 in 17 games this season, missing the opening nine games because of mononucleosis. He is one of 90 prospects invited to participate in the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics at KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo from June 2-7.

The New York Islanders own the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, jumping nine teams after winning the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5.