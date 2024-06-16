McDavid sets playoff assist record, Oilers roll past Panthers in Game 4 of Cup Final

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, Dylan Holloway had two goals and an assist, and the Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 8-1 in Game 4 at Rogers Place on Saturday.

The Panthers, the Eastern Conference champions, lead the best-of-7 series 3-1. Game 5 is at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.

Leon Draisaitl had two assists, Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, and Stuart Skinner made 32 saves for the Oilers, the Western Conference champions.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 16 shots for the Panthers before being replaced by Anthony Stolarz (17 saves) with 15:01 remaining in the second period.

Janmark, Adam Henrique and Holloway scored in the first period for Edmonton. McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (power-play goal), Zach Hyman (two assists), Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse (goal) put the game away in the second. Holloway scored again in the third, and Ryan McLeod also scored in the period.

McDavid scored his first goal of the Stanley Cup Final and broke Wayne Gretzky's NHL record for most assists in a single postseason. He has 32; Gretzky's record was 31 in 1987-88.

Hyman, Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins each had his first point of the series.

Nugent-Hopkins' goal was the Oilers’ first on the power play in the series. They were 0-for-12 before he connected on a 5-on-3.

Edmonton had 15 players with at least one point.

The Oilers are the ninth team in Cup Final history to force a Game 5 after falling behind 3-0.

Janmark gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 3:11, scoring a short-handed goal off a 2-on-1 with Connor Brown.

Janmark helped Henrique make it 2-0 at 7:48. He won a puck battle with Niko Mikkola along the left-wing boards. Henrique got inside position in front on Anton Lundell, and Janmark found him for a redirection.

Tarasenko cut it to 2-1 at 11:26 with a netfront deflection of Gustav Forsling's shot.

Holloway extended the lead to 3-1 at 14:48. He received a pass off the rush from Draisaitl and toe-dragged the puck ahead of him on the backhand before putting it past Bobrovsky.

McDavid scored at 1:13 of the second period to give Edmonton a 4-1 lead. He got the puck from Hyman in the middle of the offensive zone and ripped a shot past Bobrovsky.

Nurse made it 5-1 at 4:59, scoring from between the circles off a drop pass from McDavid.

Stolarz replaced Bobrovsky following Nurse's goal.

Nugent-Hopkins' 5-on-3 power-play goal made it 6-1 at 13:03.

Holloway made it 7-1 at 14:11 of the third, and McLeod scored at 16:41 for the 8-1 final.