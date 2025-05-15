PWHL notebook: Frost heading back to Final, Charge lead Victoire in semifinal

2025 PWHL Playoffs kickoff

Montreal Victoire clinched the first seed of the PWHL Playoffs, finishing the season with 53 points. They chose the Ottawa Charge as their semifinal opponent, who finished in third place with 44 points. The Toronto Sceptres clinched the second seed (48 points) and are facing off against the Minnesota Frost, who finished in fourth place (44 points), in the second semifinal. The winner of each best-of-5 series will play each other in PWHL Final for the Walter Cup.

Semifinal 1: Montreal Victoire vs Ottawa Charge

The Charge currently lead the series 2-1 after defeating the Victoire 3-2 in Game 1 and 1-0 in Game 3.

The Charge’s Game 1 win on May 8 was the first PWHL Playoff win in team history. Ottawa forward Shiann Darkangelo scored the game-winning goal in the third period with a shot from the slot, breaking a 2-2 tie. Ottawa’s Game 3 win on Tuesday was their first-ever playoff win at TD Place. In the third period, Charge forward Mannon McMahon scored the game’s only goal off a rebound from teammate Gabbie Hughes’ shot from the side of the net. Charge goalie Gwyneth Philips recorded 26 saves and was the first rookie goalie in PWHL history to have a playoff shutout.