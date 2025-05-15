Maple Leafs searching for answers, down but not out after big loss to Panthers in Game 5

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs started hearing boos with five minutes remaining Thursday.

Not in the game.

In the second period.

By the start of the third period, there were thousands of empty seats sprinkled throughout Scotiabank Arena, an obvious indication of the many disappointed fans in the one-time capacity crowd.

Then came the coup de grace of the fans’ collective frustrations in the form of a black Auston Matthews No. 34 jersey, which was chucked onto the ice with 13:37 remaining in regulation.

Such was the story of what had been billed as the Maple Leafs' biggest home game in more than two decades.

In the end, they were barely in it.

Indeed, the final score of 6-1 in favor of the Florida Panthers probably wasn’t a true indication of the visitors’ domination, believe it or not. It was that one-sided.

And now the Maple Leafs, thoroughly dissected by the defending Stanley Cup champions, somehow have to pick themselves up off the mat and regroup, down 3-2 in their best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round heading into Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

How, they were asked afterward, do you bounce back from a performance like that, one that actually had the Panthers laughing on their bench as the clock ticked down in the third period?

“You go home. You realize that wasn’t close to being good enough. You flush it down the toilet,” Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner said.

“Everyone has their own way of coping with things and forgetting about things. Whatever yours is, just go home and do it. Relax.”

Interestingly, if this was Marner’s final home game as a Maple Leaf, what a sour farewell it was.

The 28-year-old is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and is easily considered to be the top prize on the market should he decide to go that route. If the Maple Leafs don’t win Friday and force a Game 7 in Toronto, it may have been his swan song at Scotiabank Arena, although he said after the game that possibility was not on his mind.

“No, no thoughts of that at all,” he said. “Like I said, we have to reset. It’s obviously not the spot we want to be in but you can’t do anything about it.

“We know this is going to be a roller coaster of a ride and that it’s not going to be easy. Like I said, we’re going to have the mindset now to go into Florida and take it shift by shift and win a hockey game.”

Easier said than done, if Wednesday was any indication.

Toronto’s offense has dried up, thanks in part to Sergei Bobrovsky rediscovering his game. The Panthers goalie blanked the Maple Leafs for 143:25 over the course of three games before Nicholas Robertson finally ended that streak at 18:54 of the third period.