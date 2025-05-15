Golden Knights reckon with sudden end to season after Game 5 OT loss to Oilers

LAS VEGAS – The carving of the Stanley Cup stood on the home dressing room wall at T-Mobile Arena, dotted with 16 holes.

The Vegas Golden Knights had filled five of those holes with the pucks from victories in the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

There would be no more pucks placed on the wall after the Edmonton Oilers secured a 1-0 overtime victory in Game 5 that ended the best-of-7 series.

Edmonton won the series 4-1 and advanced to the Western Conference Final. Vegas, the Pacific Division champion, departed the playoffs 11 wins short of its goal.

“Every year you don’t win feels like a year wasted,” veteran forward William Karlsson said. “I believe in this team and we got knocked out.”

Knocked out cruelly and suddenly. There was no time to process it all.

Depth forward Kasperi Kapanen stuffed a loose puck home in a crease battle at 7:19 of overtime for Edmonton.

All five Vegas players on the ice were within five feet of their goalie, Adin Hill, when Kapanen claimed the loose puck in the crease and shoveled it home. None could prevent the goal, a theme that played out throughout the series as the Oilers won the battles around each crease, according to Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy.

“Any time you have a good team, you feel like you didn’t finish what you set out to do,” veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “We got a hell of a team, a hell of a locker room. It’s hard to win in this league and we knew that going in.

“It’s just disappointing.”