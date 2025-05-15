Game 6 start time announced for Maple Leafs at Panthers

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

Friday, May 16

The start time for Game 6 of the Second Round series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers has been set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, May 16, in Sunrise, Fla. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and Max in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

The complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.