Tkachuk to make season debut for Panthers against Sharks

Forward had surgery to repair torn adductor muscle, sports hernia on Aug. 22

Matthew Tkachuk Fla return

© Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Matthew Tkachuk will make his season debut for the Florida Panthers when they host the San Jose Sharks at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA).

The forward, who has yet to play this season after having surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia on Aug. 22, took the ice in a regular jersey during the morning skate Monday on a line with Mackie Samoskevich and Evan Rodrigues.

“I’m feeling great," Tkachuk said after morning skate. “Just so excited to be back. It has been a little over five months since the surgery, so I have just been champing at the bit to come back. Really happy the day is finally here.

“I’m here to be a hockey player, not to cheer from the sidelines. I am here to be competing with the guys. It’s not like I can dip my toe like it is the preseason or even the beginning of a season like past years. I told them I am coming back. Throw me in the fire.”

Tkachuk traveled with the Panthers for their six-game road trip, which ended on Saturday, but he did not play. It was the first time he traveled with them this season.

His return is a boon for Florida (25-19-3), which has a long list of injured players, headlined by captain Aleksander Barkov, out for the regular season with a knee injury. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions entered Monday four points behind the Buffalo Sabres for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

“They have been incredible; it has been seven, eight guys at some point going down at the same time, which is never easy,” Tkachuk said. “They have done a great job staying in the fight. With that being said, we have to go on a run here. We have got to get back into a playoff spot. We’re not happy being out of the playoffs, but these guys have done an amazing job staying in the fight.”

The Panthers are also without defenseman Seth Jones, who is week to week after an upper-body injury sustained during the Winter Classic on Jan. 2.

Forward Brad Marchand, who hasn’t played since Jan. 6 because of an undisclosed injury, was also on the ice Monday but will miss his sixth straight game.

Tkachuk, who was named to Team USA’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month, was initially injured at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, missing the final 25 games of the regular season. He returned for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning and played all 23 games of the Panthers’ run to their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship. He had 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists).

“He’s in, he’s ready to play,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “So, we’re happy to have him back. The overall picture is very important; the dynamic of the power play changes, how we control the puck, the number of plays that we compete in.

“It is his first game after 6 1/2 months, so we’ll see. But we know he will get back to it.”

“I’m sure I lied-slashed-fibbed to you a few times in the spring saying I was feeling good and probably wouldn’t need surgery,” Tkachuk said earlier this month of playing without pain during the playoffs. “I knew in the back of my mind that it was ultimately going to have to happen. … But it has been a few months now, every box has been checked with the last one being taking off the noncontact jersey which, we have another couple skates here and we will figure it out from there.”

NHL.com independent correspondent George Richards and senior writer Amalie Benjamin contributed to this report

Related Content

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Zizing ‘Em Up: Hughes brothers molded early on by Toronto’s hockey culture

Color of Hockey: Players looking to make impact in 2026 Olympics

NHL coaches, players balancing regular season, preparation for Olympics

NHL players on rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

Zizing ‘Em Up: Henderson, Eruzione believe Olympics will be ‘incredible’

Latest News

Latvia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Merzlikins, Silovs

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL EDGE stats: Impact of Tkachuk’s return on Panthers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Wilson could return for Capitals against Avalanche

Star Wears: Mammoth award giant team hat to player of game

NHL EDGE stats: Andersson trade solidifies Golden Knights defense

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Toews returns to Chicago for 1st time

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Nugent-Hopkins scores in 1,000th game, Oilers shut out Blues

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Color of Hockey: Players looking to make impact in 2026 Olympics

NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 19

Schaefer, Wallstedt highlight NHL.com’s Rookie All-Star Team