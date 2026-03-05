NHL On Tap: Sabres seek 10th straight road win, can tie team mark at Penguins

Buffalo stampede

Tage Thompson and the surging Buffalo Sabres eye their fifth straight victory and can match a team record with their 10th straight road win when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, TVAS). The Sabres (36-19-6) have notched an NHL-best 25 wins since Dec. 8 to propel them to second place in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning, and look to tie a mark they have achieved twice, in 1983-84 and 2006-07. Thompson, a forward who won a gold medal with Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, has nine points (five goals, four assists) in an eight-game point streak for Buffalo, which is trying to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2010-11. The Penguins (31-16-3), who had a five-game point streak (3-0-2) end with a 2-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, are tied with the New York Islanders for second in the Metropolitan Division and looking for their first playoff berth in four seasons. Defenseman Erik Karlsson will try to stretch a 12-game home point streak against Buffalo, dating back to Nov. 5, 2016.