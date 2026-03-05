NHL Trade Buzz: Trocheck game-time decision for Rangers with Deadline looming

New York Rangers

Vincent Trocheck will be a game-time decision when the New York Rangers host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN4).

The Rangers forward confirmed Tuesday he is prepared to be traded and that he has a 12-team no trade list and is not interested in going to a team on the West Coast.

The 32-year-old center has three seasons remaining on a seven-year, $39.375 million contract (average annual value of $5.625 million) he signed with the Rangers on July 13, 2022. He has 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 46 games.

“Right now, everybody is a game-time decision,” Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday morning. “Obviously there’s uncertainty around this week, but everybody is a game-time decision.”

The Rangers (23-29-8) are eighth in the Metropolitan Division, 19 points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.