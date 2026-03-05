NHL Status Report: Stone placed on injured reserve by Golden Knights

Chicago Blackhawks

Wyatt Kaiser practiced with the Blackhawks on Thursday and could play against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP). The defenseman was placed on injured reserve Feb. 18 (retroactive to Feb. 4), with an injury sustained in a 4-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on that date. Kaiser limped off at 7:19 of the first period after getting tangled with Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski. He has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 57 games this season. … Teuvo Teravainen left practice on Thursday and coach Jeff Blashill said the forward is "working through something," but should be fine to play on Friday. … Forward Andrew Mangiapane, who the Blackhawks acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday along with a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft for forwards Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach, is working through immigration issues. Blashill did not know if Mangiapane would be available on Friday.