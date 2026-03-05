Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Stone placed on injured reserve by Golden Knights
Doughty likely back for Kings against Islanders; Crosby skates, return timeline unchanged
Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone was placed on injured reserve by the Golden Knights on Thursday. The forward left a 5-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday in the final minute of the first period following a check to his left arm. He has missed the past two games and will miss at least their next two games, Friday against the Minnesota Wild and Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers. Stone has 60 points (21 goals, 39 assists) in 43 games this season. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in six games for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, helping his country take home the silver medal.
Los Angeles Kings
Drew Doughty likely will return from a lower-body injury when the Kings host the New York Islanders on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). Coach D.J. Smith also said it is possible the defenseman, who has missed two games, could rejoin the lineup before their current six-game homestand concludes against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Doughty was injured during an 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 26. He has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and leads Los Angeles with an average ice time of 22:48 in 50 games. … The Kings are waiting on MRI results for forward Joel Armia, who sustained an upper-body injury against the Oilers.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby has resumed skating, but there is no change in his timeline for a return, Penguins coach Dan Muse said Thursday. The 38-year-old center worked on the ice before morning skate Thursday, but will be sidelined for a fifth straight game when the Penguins host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, TVAS). Crosby is expected to miss at least four weeks with a lower-body injury sustained while playing for Team Canada on Feb. 18 against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. ... Forward Blake Lizotte is likely to return Thursday after missing a 2-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury.
Chicago Blackhawks
Wyatt Kaiser practiced with the Blackhawks on Thursday and could play against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP). The defenseman was placed on injured reserve Feb. 18 (retroactive to Feb. 4), with an injury sustained in a 4-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on that date. Kaiser limped off at 7:19 of the first period after getting tangled with Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski. He has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 57 games this season. … Teuvo Teravainen left practice on Thursday and coach Jeff Blashill said the forward is "working through something," but should be fine to play on Friday. … Forward Andrew Mangiapane, who the Blackhawks acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday along with a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft for forwards Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach, is working through immigration issues. Blashill did not know if Mangiapane would be available on Friday.
St. Louis Blues
Mathieu Joseph was placed on unconditional waivers Thursday for the purpose of terminating his contract. The 29-year-old forward had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 39 games this season. He is in the final year of a four-year contract he signed with the Ottawa Senators on July 28, 2022, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he will become a free agent and able to sign with any team immediately.
Detroit Red Wings
John Gibson is day to day for the Red Wings because of an upper-body injury and did not play in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. The goalie allowed one goal on 11 shots in the first period of a 4-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday. He was replaced by Cam Talbot, who stopped 18 of 19 shots. "Gibson did skate today," Detroit coach Todd McLellan said Wednesday. "He's feeling much better than he did the other day, but not quite ready to go in this game." Gibson is 23-12-2 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and four shutouts in 39 games this season. In 26 games since Dec. 2, he's 19-5-1 with a 2.08 GAA, .925 save percentage and four shutouts. Sebastian Cossa was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions and backed up Talbot against Vegas.
Edmonton Oilers
Curtis Lazar will be sidelined up to four weeks with an undisclosed injury, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday. The forward sustained the injury in the first period of a 5-4 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Lazar collided with Senators forward Nick Cousins along the boards at center ice at 17:50 and moments later went to the locker room and did not return. Lazar has five points (three goals, two assists) in 38 games this season. "He was playing well," Knoblauch said. "He's huge on face-offs, we don't have any other right-handed centermen. In the defensive zone on face-offs, he was about 70 percent in that dot and we'll miss him." The Oilers next play the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO).