Scheifele on cusp of passing idol Hawerchuk as Jets' all-time scoring leader

The NHL announced on Sept. 24 that the statistical history of the Jets now will include both iterations of the franchise; the original team that played in Winnipeg from 1979-96, and the current version established in 2011, which also includes their time as the Atlanta Thrashers (1999-2011).

Scheifele broke the record for the current iteration of the Jets on Oct. 18, 2025, when he passed Blake Wheeler with his 813th career point, prior to the records being consolidated.

The statistical history of the Arizona Coyotes franchise will encompass the years they were active, from 1996-2024, and will not be included in Jets history.

This season, Scheifele has 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 20 games, second on Winnipeg to longtime linemate Kyle Connor (24 points; 16 goals, eight assists). Entering Saturday, he has 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in 50 career games against the Blackhawks.

“To be the (No. 7) draft pick for the Winnipeg Jets 2.0 (in the 2011 NHL Draft) and now to be in a position to pass Dale in total points, he’s going to catch him on goals in different scenarios, that just shows you the type of player ‘Scheif’ has been for this franchise for a number of years,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said.

“He’s led in that category (with) that offensive style he plays (and) has been fantastic at it. He’s gotten better as he’s gotten older. I know for him it’s a pretty emotional moment to get there. He’s not there yet, but still it’s pretty impactful for him and his family.”

The impact Hawerchuk had on Scheifele was immeasurable; Scheifele was committed to play hockey with Cornell University in the summer of 2010 when his rights were traded from Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League to Barrie, where Hawerchuk was coach.

After a talk with Hawerchuk, Scheifele chose Barrie over Cornell.

“It’s pretty crazy to think about it, that long ago and how that changed the course of my life," Scheifele said, "Honestly, it was just a connection I had with him. I felt like we were speaking the same language. I felt we were on the same wavelength, and he just invigorated me just by talking hockey with him and talking about what he saw in my game and all of that.

“It’s just one of those things that invigorates you as a guy and a hockey player. Yeah, I literally left that meeting like, ‘Yeah, I need to play for this guy.’ To now look back on it, that was the best decision I’ve ever made in my career. It’s pretty cool.”