Tikkanen moved to tears after receiving Borje Salming Courage Award

Selected by the Oilers in the fourth round (No. 80) of the 1983 NHL Draft, Tikkanen had 630 points (244 goals, 386 assists) in 877 regular-season games from 1985-98 with the Oilers, Rangers, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals.
“He was a very talented hockey player,” Kurri said. “He was one of those players that you could put on the ice when you need a goal or you’re up a goal or you’re short-handed or you’re on the power play or you need to shut down key players.”
One of Tikkanen’s most effective skills for shutting down players was his personality.
“Known affectionately as ‘The Grate One,’ Esa was the ultimate agitator,” Deputy Commissioner Daly said. “He had a legendary talent for getting under his opponent’s skin, using his own patented dialect of ‘Tikkanese,’ a hilarious, rapid-fire mix of the Finnish and English languages, that left rivals completely bewildered.”
As disliked as Tikkanen sometimes was by opponents, his teammates loved having him on their side.
“When it mattered the most, he showed up the best,” said Healy, a former NHL goalie. “That was Esa. He had an incredible, incredible career. When I won the Stanley Cup with him in 1994, he played with one leg. His knee was shot and he was getting shot up every night just so he could play and help to get my name on the Stanley Cup.”