Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 13

Seth Jarvis is coming for “Meals with Marty.” The Carolina Hurricanes forward sampled Finnish dishes with Sebastian Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi before the 2026 Global Series Finland in Helsinki. Jarvis didn’t like the Karelian pie rating it a 3.5 and didn’t want to try the fried vendace, a fish dish. Kotkaniemi claimed the dish tasted like French fries, which Jarvis refuted but still rated it higher than the Karelian pie with a 3.7. It came as no surprise Jarvis loved the desserts, giving the Rueneberg cake a 9.1 and the Finnish cinnamon rolls a 12.

Ranking: Sweet tooth