Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 13
Seth Jarvis is coming for “Meals with Marty.” The Carolina Hurricanes forward sampled Finnish dishes with Sebastian Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi before the 2026 Global Series Finland in Helsinki. Jarvis didn’t like the Karelian pie rating it a 3.5 and didn’t want to try the fried vendace, a fish dish. Kotkaniemi claimed the dish tasted like French fries, which Jarvis refuted but still rated it higher than the Karelian pie with a 3.7. It came as no surprise Jarvis loved the desserts, giving the Rueneberg cake a 9.1 and the Finnish cinnamon rolls a 12.
Ranking: Sweet tooth
Sam O’Reilly’s mom had a priceless reaction to her son making his NHL debut on Wednesday. The Tampa Bay Lightning rookie’s mother wiped away tears and clapped as her son took his rookie lap at KeyBank Center. More tears came after O’Reilly notched his first career point on Yanni Gourde’s second period goal.
Ranking: Grab the tissues
Macklin Celebrini broke out his soccer moves this week. The San Jose Sharks captain used his skate blade to kick the puck behind him and send it to the other side of his stick against the New York Islanders. He then passed the puck to his teammate on the backhand.
Ranking: Just for kicks
Dustin Wolf is taking lessons from Devin Cooley. During a Calgary Flames game, cameras caught a glimpse of the message written inside Wolf’s blocker: “Don’t think just play.” The motto comes from Cooley who has preached his “nothing” mindset during postgame interviews this season. Wolf has certainly bought in.
Ranking: Cooley’s School of Zen
Joey Daccord and Matty Beniers didn’t disappoint with their Kaapo Kakko impressions. In a video posted to social media, the Kraken stars nailed their Finnish teammate’s mannerisms which included a lot of hand gesturing. Beniers crossed his arms in one clip and said, “That food last night it was horrible.” Looks like Kakko is a tough food critic too.
Ranking: Finnish charm