Morrissey to return from upper-body injury for Jets against Devils

“It happened on kind of an unlucky play for me in that moment, and I was hoping it was not going to be as long as it was,” Morrissey said after the morning skate. “But it happens, and I just worked hard to try and get back and be ready to go at my best as soon as possible.

“It was unfortunate. You never want to get hurt at any time, but early in the year when you want to get rolling, it’s disappointing. But you turn the page and you work hard to come back.”

Morrissey has three assists in four games for Winnipeg (7-8-3) this season, averaging 20:04 of ice time per game. The 31-year-old had 55 points (14 goals, 41 assists) in 77 games last season, including 16 (two goals, 14 assists) on the power play.

“It is obviously a big boost for us having him back,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said. “He’s a big ice-time eater and he obviously plays against the other team’s top line. Certainly, we know what he does with our (special) teams offensively.

“Going against a quick Jersey team with some real quick forwards, having him back is certainly helpful.”

Winnipeg was 4-8-2 without Morrissey in the lineup. New Jersey (13-5-0) has won five in a row and nine of 10.

“Every player wants to be out there helping the team whether things are going well or things aren’t going well,” Morrissey said. “You would rather be in the mix with the guys experiencing the highs and lows rather than be on the sideline.

“Obviously the last number of games here, it’s nice to get the ball rolling. I just want to come back and contribute and keep it going in the right direction.”

To create a roster spot for Morrissey, the Jets sent defenseman Henry Thrun to Manitoba of the American Hockey League.