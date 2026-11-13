Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Faber could make season debut for Wild on Saturday
Kreider injured in Canadiens' win; Heiskanen nearing return for Stars
© George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Minnesota Wild
Brock Faber could make his season-debut against the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Wild coach John Hynes said. The defenseman has not played this season after sustaining a skull fracture on Sept. 25 in a preseason game against the Dallas Stars. The injury required surgery, which he underwent two days later. Hynes said it is not a guarantee, but if not Saturday, he does expect Faber to return soon after. The 24-year-old had 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 80 games last season and 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Montreal Canadiens
Chris Kreider appeared to sustain a leg injury in a 5-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Te forward left at 6:27 of the third and did not return after an open-ice collision with Bruins forward Michael Eyssimont left him briefly lying prone on the ice before a stoppage in play. Kreider got up and hopped off to the locker room without putting weight on his left leg. There was no update following the game. Kreider has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 19 games this season. The Canadiens next host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, ALT2, KTVD).
Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen could return for the Stars against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSG-B). He missed his third straight game, an 8-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman left early in the second period of a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals on Nov. 3 after he was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif. Heiskanen, who skated on his own Wednesday, has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games and is averaging 24:53 of ice time per game. … Defenseman Lian Bichsel left the game Thursday in the first period with a lower-body injury and will not play in either game this weekend.
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Seattle Kraken
Jagger Firkus could make his NHL debut against the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2026 NHL Global Series at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki, Finland, on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1). The 22-year-old forward was a second-round pick by Seattle (No. 35) in the 2022 NHL Draft. He has spent the past three seasons with Coachella Valley in the American Hockey League and has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 12 AHL games this season. "He's a guy who brings a level of intelligence," Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. "You know, he can make plays. One thing about 'Firk' is the puck follows him around, and that's kind of a cliche saying. It doesn't happen by accident; he seems to be in the right positions to make things happen."
Utah Mammoth
Forward Dylan Guenther and defenseman Nate Schmidt were placed on injured reserve by the Mammoth on Wednesday. Guenther (upper-body injury) had played in Utah's first 18 games, including a 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks. Schmidt was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 5, when he last played in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. ... Forward Logan Cooley, who has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, is day to day. ... Forward Nick Schmaltz, who did not play in a 1-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, is day to day with a lower-body injury.
New Jersey Devils
Brett Pesce was not in the lineup for a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday because of an illness. The defenseman, who is usually paired with Luke Hughes, has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 19 games this season and is averaging 20:59 of ice time per game. … Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic did not play due to a lower-body injury; there is no timetable on his return.
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Tampa Bay Lightning
Defenseman Erik Cernak and forward Anthony Cirelli did not play in a 3-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and each are day to day, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. Cernak left an 8-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 14:06 of the second period after colliding with the curved glass following a hit from Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn by the Lightning bench. Cirelli had three assists in 15:11 against the Sabres.
Winnipeg Jets
Dylan DeMelo was placed on injured reserve by the Jets on Friday and is week to week with a lower-body injury. The defenseman left in the first period of an 8-3 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. He has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 20 games this season. Defenseman Henry Thrun was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday ahead of their game at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN).
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