NHL Status Report: Faber could make season debut for Wild on Saturday

Seattle Kraken

Jagger Firkus could make his NHL debut against the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2026 NHL Global Series at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki, Finland, on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1). The 22-year-old forward was a second-round pick by Seattle (No. 35) in the 2022 NHL Draft. He has spent the past three seasons with Coachella Valley in the American Hockey League and has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 12 AHL games this season. "He's a guy who brings a level of intelligence," Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. "You know, he can make plays. One thing about 'Firk' is the puck follows him around, and that's kind of a cliche saying. It doesn't happen by accident; he seems to be in the right positions to make things happen."