Dostal vs. Ingram goalie matchup in Western Conference First Round

Lukas Dostal

In his second season as the Ducks starter, Dostal set an NHL career high with his first 30-win season despite finishing with a career-low .888 save percentage. Looking at the goal trends and quality of chances, especially on plays across the middle of the ice, it’s easy to understand why his save percentage dropped. If Anaheim can’t tighten that up against the Oilers, it will be up to Dostal to figure out how to get across more consistently.

Transition quick: Dostal’s tracked goals included 57 percent scored off the rush and rush-style chances off turnovers, well above the 35 percent average, one of the highest totals tracked for this project since 2017, and not a great indicator for the Ducks defending.

East-west down low: Lateral plays across the middle of the ice accounted for a whopping 37 percent of the tracked goals, well above the 22.1 percent average. In fact, the number of east-west goals below the hash marks alone (20) almost reached that mark. A lot of that can be tied to the Ducks defending deficiencies and aren’t all on the goalie. With so many open seams and backdoor tap-ins, there were trends worth noting. One was a tendency to stay squared on puck carriers outside his post lanes as they got below the face-off dot, which creates a much bigger rotation before being able to push across, and further to travel when he does. That trend seemed more prevalent on plays that started on his right, and that shows up with the 15 goals outside the left skate on the other side of those low lateral passes. A tendency to reach with the pad rather than push at times, again in part because of the degree of difficulty, combined with not having the length as a smaller goalie meant a lot of those plays beat his coverage to the post even along the ice.

East-west up high: Again, the quality of many of these chances after open passes through the seams make this as much about the defense as the goalie. But the 14 cross-ice goals above the hash marks came with different trends, including eight scored over the blocker compared to just one high glove. At times, it was simply about the quality of the chance, but a tendency to not rotate moving right made it harder to gain angle on six of those eight.

Bodies to the net: The 20 screen goals are well above the 15.1 average, but don’t appear to be a positional issue. Dostal got out to the edge of his crease on most, but even at the listed 6-foot-2, he doesn’t have the height to look over most screens. A lower, wider save stance forces him to try to look around, and he didn’t get a lot of help from defenders, who were often in wrong lanes. Plus, he doesn’t have the size to cover top corners. Add in 16 broken-play goals and bounces off teammates, and getting traffic in front of Dostal in-zone is important.