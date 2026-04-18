Ducks ‘super juiced’ entering Game 1 of Western 1st Round against Oilers

IRVINE, Calif. -- Joel Quenneville was among those who had an extra jump in his step for the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.
The Ducks coach could sense the excitement when his team convened at Great Ice Park for their final practice before departing for their first Stanley Cup Playoff appearance in eight years. Anaheim faces the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at Rogers Arena on Monday (10:00 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, KCOP-13, ESPN2, Victory).
"I get excited for the first game of the regular season and the first playoff game," said Quenneville, who won three Stanley Cup titles with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2010-15. "Getting close to that big day. Certainly, today, you could feel the vibe. People in the building watching. The group in our meetings, coming into the practice. The enthusiasm on the ice was very noticeable."