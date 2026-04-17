Oilers roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Trent Frederic (6-3, 221), St. Louis, Missouri: A high ankle sprain limited Frederic’s effectiveness in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but Edmonton still signed the power forward to an eight-year $30.8-million contract with a $3.85 million average annual value, on June 27, 2025. Frederic struggled in a top-four role early in the season but has found a comfort zone on the Oilers third line and has asserted himself physically in the second half of the season. Edmonton was hoping to get more offense out of the 28-year-old, who has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 73 games.

Adam Henrique (6-0, 195), Brantford, Ontario: Acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-way trade also involving the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 6, 2024, the 36-year-old veteran is used in a bottom-six role. Henrique had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 65 games this season. He went 51 games between goals, scoring on Oct. 23 and then not again until April 2.

Zach Hyman (6-1, 206), Toronto, Ontario: The 33-year-old is considered one of the best unrestricted free-agent signings in Edmonton history. Hyman has two 27-goal seasons, three seasons with 30-goals or better, including a 54-goal season, in his time with the Oilers. He did not score more than 21 goals in any of his six seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Hyman is in the fifth of a seven-year $38.5-million contract ($5.5 million AAV) signed on July 28, 2021. Hyman has been playing on Connor McDavid’s right wing predominately since his arrival in Edmonton. He had 52 points (31 goals, 21 assists) in 58 games.

Kasperi Kapanen (6-1, 194), Kuoplo, Finland: Claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 19, 2024, the forward has been used in predominantly a checking role by Edmonton. He had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 57 games with Edmonton last season and six points (three goals, three assists) in 12 playoff games. A lower-body injury set Kapanen back at the beginning of the season, but he’s now healthy and had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 41 games for Edmonton.

Curtis Lazar (6-0, 203), Salmon Arm, British Columbia: The 31-year-old signed a one-year $775,000 contract July 2, 2025, and has been a useful bottom-six forward for the Oilers. Lazar has six points (four goals, two assists) in 45 games.

Connor McDavid (6-1, 194), Richmond Hill, Ontario: One of the best offensive players in the history of the NHL, the 29-year-old won his sixth Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2026) with 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists) in 82 games. McDavid has won the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player to his team three times, (2017, 2021, 2023), and the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player, voted on by his pears, four times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2023). He led Edmonton to the Stanley Cup Final two consecutive seasons and won the Conn Smyth Trophy as playoff MVP in 2024, despite Edmonton losing in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers. McDavid was selected by Edmonton No. 1 in 2015.