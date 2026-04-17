Oilers roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

McDavid, Bouchard, Ingram look to put Edmonton over the top

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© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Edmonton Oilers enter the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs looking to return to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season. The Oilers (41-30-11) lost to the Florida Panthers in the Final the past two seasons, losing in six games in 2025 and seven games in 2024. They finished second in the Pacific Division.

Here is the 2026 Edmonton Oilers roster at a glance:

FORWARDS

Colton Dach (6-4, 218), St. Albert, Alberta: The 23-year-old was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks along with forward Jason Dickinson in exchange for forward Andrew Mangiapane and a first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft on March 5. Dach adds grit to the Edmonton lineup with some offensive ability. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in eight games with Edmonton.

Jason Dickinson (6-2, 200), Georgetown, Ontario: The defensive forward was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Andrew Mangiapane and a first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft on March 5. Dickinson was effective at Edmonton’s third line center but sustained a lower-body injury blocking a shot in a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on April 8. The 30-year-old had four points (one goals, three assists) in 17 games with Edmonton. There is no timeline on his return according to Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch.

Leon Draisaitl (6-2, 209), Cologne, Germany: The highest-scoring German-born player in NHL history, the 30-year-old is in his 12th season. He was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft and won the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player to his team, and Ted Lindsay Awards as the most outstanding players, as voted on by his peers in 2020. Draisaitl has scored at least 50 goals in four seasons, and has least 100 points in six. He had 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists) in 65 games this season before sustaining a lower-body injury in a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators on March 15. Draisaitl missed the last 14 games of the season because of the injury but is expected back at some point in the first round of the playoffs.

NSH@EDM: Draisaitl gets the dish from McDavid and sends it home for PPG

Trent Frederic (6-3, 221), St. Louis, Missouri: A high ankle sprain limited Frederic’s effectiveness in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but Edmonton still signed the power forward to an eight-year $30.8-million contract with a $3.85 million average annual value, on June 27, 2025. Frederic struggled in a top-four role early in the season but has found a comfort zone on the Oilers third line and has asserted himself physically in the second half of the season. Edmonton was hoping to get more offense out of the 28-year-old, who has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 73 games.

Adam Henrique (6-0, 195), Brantford, Ontario: Acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-way trade also involving the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 6, 2024, the 36-year-old veteran is used in a bottom-six role. Henrique had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 65 games this season. He went 51 games between goals, scoring on Oct. 23 and then not again until April 2.

Zach Hyman (6-1, 206), Toronto, Ontario: The 33-year-old is considered one of the best unrestricted free-agent signings in Edmonton history. Hyman has two 27-goal seasons, three seasons with 30-goals or better, including a 54-goal season, in his time with the Oilers. He did not score more than 21 goals in any of his six seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Hyman is in the fifth of a seven-year $38.5-million contract ($5.5 million AAV) signed on July 28, 2021. Hyman has been playing on Connor McDavid’s right wing predominately since his arrival in Edmonton. He had 52 points (31 goals, 21 assists) in 58 games.

Kasperi Kapanen (6-1, 194), Kuoplo, Finland: Claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 19, 2024, the forward has been used in predominantly a checking role by Edmonton. He had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 57 games with Edmonton last season and six points (three goals, three assists) in 12 playoff games. A lower-body injury set Kapanen back at the beginning of the season, but he’s now healthy and had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 41 games for Edmonton.

Curtis Lazar (6-0, 203), Salmon Arm, British Columbia: The 31-year-old signed a one-year $775,000 contract July 2, 2025, and has been a useful bottom-six forward for the Oilers. Lazar has six points (four goals, two assists) in 45 games.

Connor McDavid (6-1, 194), Richmond Hill, Ontario: One of the best offensive players in the history of the NHL, the 29-year-old won his sixth Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2026) with 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists) in 82 games. McDavid has won the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player to his team three times, (2017, 2021, 2023), and the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player, voted on by his pears, four times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2023). He led Edmonton to the Stanley Cup Final two consecutive seasons and won the Conn Smyth Trophy as playoff MVP in 2024, despite Edmonton losing in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers. McDavid was selected by Edmonton No. 1 in 2015.

COL@EDM: McDavid evens score in 2nd period

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (6-1, 192), Burnaby, British Columbia: The longest-serving player on roster, Nugent-Hopkins is the first player to reach 1,000 games all with Edmonton. He was selected by the Oilers No. 1 in the 2011 NHL Draft. He had 55 points (20 goals, 36 assists) in 72 games this season. Nugent-Hopkins had a career high 104 points (37 goals, 67 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23. The 32-year-old is in his 15th season with Edmonton and has played 1,030 games. Only defenseman Kevin Lowe, in two stints, played more games with the Oilers (1,037).

Vasily Podkolzin (6-1, 190), Moscow, Russia: Acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Aug. 18, 2024, the 24-year-old has been a great fit in Edmonton. He was selected by the Canucks with the No. 10 pick in the NHL Draft but could not gain traction in Vancouver. Podkolzin is able to play up and down the lineup for Edmonton making him a valuable, versatile player. He’s found a comfort zone on left wing with center Leon Draisaitl during the season and has also played on the top line with Connor McDavid. Podkolzin had 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) in 82 games this season.

Jack Roslovic (6-1, 198), Columbus, Ohio: The unrestricted free agent was signed by Edmonton to a one-year, $1.5-million contract on Oct. 8, 2025, after the start of the regular season. Roslovic was effective for the Oilers this season with 36 points (21 goals, 15 assists) in 69 games.

Josh Samanski (6-2, 195), Erding, Germany: Signed as an undrafted free agent, the 24-year-old played his way into the lineup after spending the first half of the season in Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. Samanski played for German at the 2026 Winter Olympics and has become an everyday player on his return. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in 24 games and has been an effective checking forward.

Matt Savoie (5-10, 179), St. Albert, Alberta: The rookie has impressed this season with 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) in 82 games. The 22-year-old was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward Ryan McLeod and prospect forward Tyler Tullio on July 5, 2024. Savoie has been an effective penalty killer and moved up to play on the top line with McDavid when the lines were shuffled towards the end of the season because of the lower body injury to Leon Draisaitl.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard (6-3, 192), Oakville, Ontario: The best offensive defenseman Edmonton’s had since Paul Coffey. Bouchard was the first Edmonton defenseman to get 90 points in a season since Coffey did it for the fourth time in 1985-86, with 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists) in 79 games. Bouchard led all NHL defensemen in scoring this season with 95 points (21 goals, 74 assists) in 82 games and should earn some consideration for the Norris Trophy. The 26-year-old is in his seventh season and was selected by Edmonton with the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. He had 81 points (20 goals, 61 assists) in 75 career playoff games. 

Mattias Ekholm (6-5, 225), Borlange, Sweden: The veteran helped Edmonton get to the next level after he was acquired in a trade from the Nashville Predators on Feb. 28, 2023. The 32-year-old has been instrumental in the development of defensive partner Evan Bouchard. The two have played together almost exclusively since Ekholm’s arrival on the Oilers top pairing. Injuries slowed Ekholm down last season, but he’s healthy heading into this year’s playoffs and is expected to once again play a large factor in determining the length of Edmonton’s postseason run. Ekholm had 41 points (six goals, 35 assists) in 82 games this season.

ANA@EDM: Ekholm records 3 goals at home against the Ducks

Ty Emberson (6-0, 193), Eau Claire, Wisconsin: The 25-year-old was Edmonton’s sixth defenseman for most of the season. He was acquired from the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Cody Ceci and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Aug. 18, 2024. Emberson was a regular in the lineup last season but only played nine of Edmonton’s 22 playoff games on the road to the Stanley Cup Final. He had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 72 games this season.

Connor Murphy (6-4, 212), Dublin, Ohio: The veteran defenseman has made a big impact with Edmonton since he was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, on March 2. The 33-year-old is in his 14th NHL season but has only played nine playoff games in Chicago. Murphy has helped stabilize the Oilers defense and is playing second-pairing minutes alongside Darnell Nurse. Murphy had four points (one goal, three assists) in 20 games and averaged 20:27 minutes of ice time.

Darnell Nurse (6-4, 215), Hamilton, Ontario: One of the longest-serving Oilers, second to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Nurse was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft and is in his 11th season with Edmonton. The 31-year-old has played a top-four role for his entire career and has formed a good partnership with Connor Murphy since he was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on March 2. Nurse had 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 82 games and adds some bite to the Oilers’ back end.

Jake Walman (6-1, 218), Toronto, Ontario: He’s become a mainstay on the Edmonton blue line since being acquired from the San Jose Shark for prospect forward Carl Berglund and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on March 6, 2025. Walman signed a seven year, $49-million contract ($7 million average annual value), which begins next season. Walman, 30, played predominately a top-four role with the Oilers until the arrival of Connor Murphy, and he is now on Edmonton’s third pairing. Walman had 20 points (eight goals, 20 assists) 53 games.

Spencer Stastney (6-0, 184), Woodridge, Illinois: The 25-year-old was acquired in a trade from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft on Dec. 12. Stastney was expected to fill the void left by the departure of Brett Kulak to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the trade to acquire Tristan Jarry. Stastney was a regular until the Oilers acquired Connor Murphy and has since become the Oilers seventh defenseman. He had one goal in 36 games.

GOALIES

Connor Ingram (6-1, 218), Saskatoon, Saskatchewan: The 29-year-old was acquired in a trade from the Utah Mammoth for future considerations on Oct. 1, 2025. He was acquired to give Edmonton goaltending depth and is now the No. 1. Ingram played well since being recalled from Bakersfield of AHL on Dec. 19, and made 28 saves in his first start two days later, a 4-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Ingram was 16-10-3 in 32 games (30 starts) with a 2.60 goals against average and .899 save percentage.

Tristan Jarry (6-4, 201), Surrey, British Columbia: Acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for goalie Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft on Dec. 12, 2025. Jarry was expected to take over the No. 1 role and played well in his first two starts but was set back by a lower-body injury sustained at the Boston Bruins on Dec. 18. The 30-year-old missed 10 games and has not been the same since returning to the lineup. He’s been relegated to a backup role behind Connor Ingram. Jarry was 9-6-2 record in 19 games (16 starts) with the Oilers, with a 3.86 goals against average and .858 save percentage.

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