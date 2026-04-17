Oilers' expectation 'is to win the Stanley Cup'

EDMONTON -- Expectations are still sky-high for the Edmonton Oilers heading into the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Anything short of winning the Stanley Cup would be a disappointment for a team that believes its championship window is still open despite having an inconsistent regular season.

“The expectation is the same as always,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “We’ve got a great belief in here. Playoff hockey is unique. It’s a skill to win in the playoffs, and we feel pretty good about having that skill, having been there and winning a lot of playoff games. That being said, it’s exciting for everybody and we’ve got to be ready to roll.”

Edmonton will kick off its postseason on Monday, when it hosts the Anaheim Ducks in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, KCOP-13, ESPN2, Victory+).

Regardless of how the Oilers got to the postseason starting line, they are still a playoff savvy group, one that has advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past two seasons.

The one thing missing is a championship, though, with Edmonton losing to the Florida Panthers in seven games in the 2024 Final and in six games in 2025.

“The expectation is to win the Stanley Cup,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “If we lose in the first round or we lose in the Final we’re going to be (upset).”

To the Oilers' credit, they haven't done much losing lately in the playoffs.

Since 2021-22, Edmonton has played 75 postseason games, going 43-32 with three appearances in the Western Conference Final and two trips to the Cup Final. Only the Panthers have more playoff experience in that stretch (78).

McDavid, forwards Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and defenseman Evan Bouchard have played in all 75 postseason games over those four seasons. Defenseman Darnell Nurse has played in 73 of the games, and forward Zach Hyman has played in 68.

“When you talk about playoff experience and it being a factor, when you don’t have it, you don’t really think it’s that important, and when you do have it, you realize it is important,” Hyman said. “When you’re a young kid and you come in and you play your first playoff game, you’re taken aback because everything is different. It’s not the same as the regular season. Players play differently. Everything is different, everything is faster, every play matters. It’s a different game, so when you have that experience, you know what it’s like.

“You see teams like Florida that had 98 points (in the regular season) last year and they turned it on in the playoffs and they were the best team by quite a lot in the East. It’s a different game.”